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Home > News > Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas Accused of Traveling Abroad to Abuse Children in Disturbing Letter to Police — After Son Left 'Horrified' By Allegations

Photo of Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's estranged dad, Thomas, allegedly traveled abroad to abuse children.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Sr., allegedly traveled abroad with the intention of sexually abusing young children, RadarOnline.com can report.

A graphic letter reportedly sent to a specialist Met Police protection unit from an unnamed source claims that Thomas had admitted to traveling as far as the Philippines and Thailand to abuse minors.

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A 2018 Letter Could Hold Crucial Answers

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An investigation has been launched into his Alleged crimes.
Source: MEGA

An investigation has been launched into his alleged crimes.

Although the Met Police originally said they were unable to confirm whether any letter existed or had ever been shared with Meghan, a publication confirmed it had seen a copy of the 2018 note, which reportedly was clearly addressed to the Met's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with risks to the Royal Family.

According to the publication, the letter has since been shared with police.

Meghan had previously revealed that she received a similar letter in 2018 detailing the allegations against her father, which she said she was assured "were being investigated."

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Thomas Markle Jr. Allegedly Found the Photos: 'I Was Horrified'

Thomas Sr.'s son reportedly discovered the images and turned them over to police.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr.'s son reportedly discovered the images and turned them over to police.

As Radar has reported, Thomas is being investigated after a large number of inappropriate images of children were apparently found at his home.

Police were reportedly tipped off about the alleged images by Thomas' son, Thomas Jr., who alleged there were "hundreds, if not thousands" of photos and videos discovered in his home in the Philippines.

Thomas Jr. provided the tip to the FBI in the United States and state police in Pennsylvania, where his father was living at the time. The alleged photos were reportedly stored in storage boxes alongside their own family mementos.

"When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad," Thomas Jr. said.

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Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence

Meghan and husband Prince Harry have little contact with her dad.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have little contact with her dad.

Meanwhile, the estranged Duchess of Sussex, 45, broke her silence on the charges, revealing she had actually known about them for nearly a decade.

"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," Meghan said in a statement.

"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

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Meghan Markle Distances Herself From Her Father

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The Duchess said she had faith in the authorities and their investigation.
Source: MEGA

The Duchess said she had faith in the authorities and their investigation into her estranged dad.

She then reiterated her self-imposed estrangement from her dad, pointing to the allegations as just one of the reasons for her distancing herself from her father.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them," Meghan noted.

She continued, "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

"Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

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