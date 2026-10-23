Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas Accused of Traveling Abroad to Abuse Children in Disturbing Letter to Police — After Son Left 'Horrified' By Allegations

Although the Met Police originally said they were unable to confirm whether any letter existed or had ever been shared with Meghan, a publication confirmed it had seen a copy of the 2018 note, which reportedly was clearly addressed to the Met's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with risks to the Royal Family.

According to the publication, the letter has since been shared with police.

Meghan had previously revealed that she received a similar letter in 2018 detailing the allegations against her father, which she said she was assured "were being investigated."