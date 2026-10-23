Markle Family Horror: Meghan Reveals She Learned of 'Disturbing Allegations' Against Father Thomas, 82, in 2018 — as He Faces FBI-Referred Probe Over Alleged Child Abuse Images

Following the shocking allegations against Thomas, the former Suits star, 45, revealed in a statement that police informed her of the claims after receiving a tip about her father – and admitted she was "deeply distressed" by the news.

Markle claimed the news is why she stepped away from her father around 2018.

After a probe opened into Thomas, Meghan shared in a statement: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

Police believe Thomas has child s-- images, which they are reportedly preparing to seize.

Further, Meghan explained when she first learned about the allegations, police informed her they were conducting a more thorough investigation.

She "trusted" investigators in their process. During the investigation, she stepped away from her father.

However, the estrangement came under public scrutiny.

She added: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

Meghan reportedly received the letter shortly after she married Prince Harry.