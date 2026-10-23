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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Markle Family Horror: Meghan Reveals She Learned of 'Disturbing Allegations' Against Father Thomas, 82, in 2018 — as He Faces FBI-Referred Probe Over Alleged Child Abuse Images

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle opened up about the allegations against her father.

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Oct. 23 2026, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has revealed she first learned of "disturbing allegations" against her estranged father, Thomas Markle, 82, in 2018, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following the shocking allegations against Thomas, the former Suits star, 45, revealed in a statement that police informed her of the claims after receiving a tip about her father – and admitted she was "deeply distressed" by the news.

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Meghan Markle Learned About 'Disturbing Allegations' in 2018

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A photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle claimed the news is why she stepped away from her father around 2018.

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After a probe opened into Thomas, Meghan shared in a statement: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

Police believe Thomas has child s-- images, which they are reportedly preparing to seize.

Further, Meghan explained when she first learned about the allegations, police informed her they were conducting a more thorough investigation.

She "trusted" investigators in their process. During the investigation, she stepped away from her father.

However, the estrangement came under public scrutiny.

She added: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

Meghan reportedly received the letter shortly after she married Prince Harry.

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Thomas Markle Allegedly Had Child S-- Images

A photo of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Jr., Meghan's brother, was the one to report him.

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Police were reportedly tipped off about the alleged images by Thomas' son, Thomas Jr., who alleged there were "hundreds, if not thousands" of photos and videos discovered in his home in the Philippines.

Thomas Jr. provided the tip to the FBI in the United States and state police in Pennsylvania, where his father was living at the time.

The alleged photos were reportedly stored in storage boxes alongside their own family mementos.

"When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad," Thomas Jr. said.

Notably, while Meghan became absent in her father's life, Thomas Jr. did not. Instead, he "supported, cared for him and helped him for years."

However, he insisted "that stops now."

Thomas Jr. added: "I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."

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Meghan Calls for 'Justice' for Victims

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Source: MEGA

The alleged photos contained children younger than ten or 11.

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Meghan prioritized victims in her statement, adding: "Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

Thomas Jr. claimed victims appeared to be younger than ten or 11, appearing in a variety of s-- acts while on camera.

One of the pictures, he alleged, was taken in his dad's former home in Mexico.

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Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' Over Child Abuse Allegations Against Her Father Thomas

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Thomas Jr. Left Shaken by Discovery

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A photo of Thomas Markle Jr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Jr. recalled in detail the images he saw.

The alleged photos turned him into a "shaking wreck," telling one friend: "What I saw made me sick to the stomach – all this stuff was just dumped on me and I didn’t know what to do.

"I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry, and disgusted – and realized I had to report him."

Thomas Jr. described gruesome details about the photos, calling the content "the worst of the worst."

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