Samantha Markle Accuses Her Half-Brother of Inventing Child Abuse Image Allegations Against Thomas Markle, 82, for Revenge After Their Father Stopped Giving Him Money
Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Samantha Markle believes that her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., fabricated claims that their father, Thomas Sr., had boxes of child s-- abuse images at his home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Samantha, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, Thomas Jr. was angry when their father stopped offering him financial support.
Samantha Markle Claims Brother Is Lying
Thomas Jr. alleged he found "hundreds, if not thousands" of inappropriate images of girls around 10 or 11 years old on his father's property in the Philippines.
However, Samantha claimed, “There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him."
She said he first made the allegations "when the cash was cut off," saying Thomas Jr. used their father as a "cash cow." Without money from their father, Samantha alleged Thomas Jr. was attempting to get money from the media instead.
Samantha added, “There is no proof my dad downloaded any images. Those computers were out of his possession for two years. That leaves a lot of room for tampering. These are unsubstantiated allegations. Anyone could have been in contact with those computers over a couple of years. Dad was in a rehabilitation facility and did not have access to those computers.”
Thomas Jr. Contacted Authorities About Father
Upon finding alleged sexual images of children, Thomas Jr. phoned the FBI in the United States to make a report. He also contacted Pennsylvania state police, where his father is living while recovering from a surgery. However, the alleged materials were found in the Philippines.
Thomas Jr. claimed the images were the "worst of the worst."
Thomas Sr. has since denied the allegations.
"I'm shocked, I'm hurt, and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," he said. "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."
"This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick," he continued. "I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."
Meghan Markle Explains Estrangement
Meghan opened up about the discovery, claiming "disturbing allegations" were the reason she became estranged from her father.
"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said, explaining she became aware of certain allegations in 2018 when police received a note.
They subsequently shared the information with her.
Meghan did not clarify the exact nature of the allegations, but said she believed them to be under investigation at the time.
"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," she concluded.
Thomas Jr. Refuses to Speak to Father
Thomas Jr. has also vowed to stop having contact with his father.
"When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad," Thomas Jr. said. "I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."