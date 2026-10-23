Samantha Markle Accuses Her Half-Brother of Inventing Child Abuse Image Allegations Against Thomas Markle, 82, for Revenge After Their Father Stopped Giving Him Money

Thomas Jr. alleged he found "hundreds, if not thousands" of inappropriate images of girls around 10 or 11 years old on his father's property in the Philippines.

However, Samantha claimed, “There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him."

She said he first made the allegations "when the cash was cut off," saying Thomas Jr. used their father as a "cash cow." Without money from their father, Samantha alleged Thomas Jr. was attempting to get money from the media instead.

Samantha added, “There is no proof my dad downloaded any images. Those computers were out of his possession for two years. That leaves a lot of room for tampering. These are unsubstantiated allegations. Anyone could have been in contact with those computers over a couple of years. Dad was in a rehabilitation facility and did not have access to those computers.”