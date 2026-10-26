Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Sr.'s 'Stash' Included 'Hollywood Lolitas' Book, Per Report

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, claimed he discovered disturbing material among the belongings and submitted four boxes to investigators.

The allegations have not been established in court, and the elder Markle denies wrongdoing.

Markle Sr. said: "It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

He added: "This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."

An inventory of approximately 80 entries made public by Markle Jr. covers computer equipment, storage drives, DVDs, photographs, negatives, books, and other possessions.

An IT specialist has reportedly examined three hard drives and identified files suspected of depicting child sexual abuse, according to a report.