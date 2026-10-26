Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Sr.'s 'Stash' Included 'Hollywood Lolitas' Book, Per Report
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's father is denying allegations involving child sexual abuse material after a collection of computers, photographs, and books, including Hollywood Lolitas: The Nymphet Syndrome in the Movies, was reportedly handed to police in the Philippines.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Thomas Markle Sr., 82, faces scrutiny following claims about possessions recovered from his former home in Cebu City.
Thomas Markle Sr. Responds
His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, claimed he discovered disturbing material among the belongings and submitted four boxes to investigators.
The allegations have not been established in court, and the elder Markle denies wrongdoing.
Markle Sr. said: "It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."
He added: "This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."
An inventory of approximately 80 entries made public by Markle Jr. covers computer equipment, storage drives, DVDs, photographs, negatives, books, and other possessions.
An IT specialist has reportedly examined three hard drives and identified files suspected of depicting child sexual abuse, according to a report.
'Hollywood Lolitas' Book Among Items Under Investigation, Per Report
Among the books reportedly listed among Markle Sr.'s possessions, reported by his son, was the book Hollywood Lolitas: The Nymphet Syndrome in the Movies, which Markle Sr. is said to have characterized as a work of film history.
Other photography publications were reportedly included in the collection, alongside film negatives that the newspaper says warrant investigation.
It's also been reported that a negative image exists depicting Markle Sr. with someone who appears underage.
Markle Sr. has denied the allegations: "I have never been in a photograph like that."
Markle Jr. disputed his father's suggestion that he had been prevented from accessing his computers after their move.
The two had renewed contact in Mexico in 2021, and the younger Markle became his father's caregiver following a stroke in 2022.
Markle Jr. claimed: "I saw him in the Philippines on those computers. He's lying."
He added: "But these claims are irrelevant because we found out the obscene stuff was already all over the hard drives long before I became his caregiver."
Thomas Markle Jr. Accuses Father of Lying About Computers
The younger Markle is said to have spent nine hours transferring the possessions to Cebu City police and offered to cooperate with inquiries.
Local child protection officers are understood to be preparing to examine the material.
Markle Sr. is also said to have acknowledged paying for s-x in the Philippines, while emphatically denying any sexual contact with minors.
The former Hollywood lighting director, who has been estranged from his daughter Meghan for years, said he had never downloaded p-ornography and offered to undergo a polygraph examination.
He was reportedly receiving care at a rehabilitation facility in Florida when the allegations emerged.
Asked whether he had downloaded p-rnography, he replied: "Never. Never. Never. I have never done that."
Thomas Jr. said: "Since all this blew up, my dad hasn't had the guts to call or even text me once to challenge what I've been saying. That's because he knows I'm telling the truth about him, and he knows justice is coming."
Meghan Markle's Estrangement From Her Father
Markle Sr.'s estrangement from his daughter Meghan began in 2018, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry.
He was caught arranging staged paparazzi photographs and subsequently withdrew from the ceremony, citing heart problems.
Their relationship deteriorated further after he gave interviews criticizing Meghan and the royal family. In 2019, he shared excerpts from a private letter she had written him, prompting a successful privacy lawsuit against the newspaper that published it.
Despite repeated public appeals for reconciliation, father and daughter have remained estranged, with Markle Sr. yet to meet Harry or their children, Archie and Lilibet.