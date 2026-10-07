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Home > News > Eric Trump

Trump Mobile Hit With 'Embarrassing' Hack as Thousands of Customers' Data Leaked on Web — After Prez's Son Eric Claimed Company Would 'Revolutionize Cell Phones'

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Source: MEGA

Eric Trump previously lauded the company.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Trump Mobile has been hit with a major hack, as a criminal group called BYOD hacked the company's servers, leaking 3,615 customers' data across the dark web, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The company was founded by Donald Trump and his son, Eric.

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Trump Mobile Hits Snag With Major Hack

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Source: MEGA

Eric Trump founded Trump Mobile with his controversial father.

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The criminal group issued a statement with the data, writing, "Trump Mobile was informed they had been breached; they then replied with 'We have no team to handle this' and that anyone who hacks them is a terrorist.

"Well, unfortunately for them, all 3615 customers and their PII (personal information), alongside telecom details, are now up for grabs."

The personal information in question included email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, and order details. While some people close to the Trump administration, like an adviser, executives, and a Republican lawmaker, were included in the leak, members of the president's family were notably absent.

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Criminal Group Hacks Through Liberty Mobile

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The leaks were confirmed accurate and authentic in information.

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The group wasn't secretive regarding their method. They admitted to infiltrating Trump Mobile via Liberty Mobile, a Florida-based company providing the network service behind the Trump company. They claimed to have infiltrated an employee's device with malware.

Researchers for a publication confirmed the linked information, at least in samples, was authentic. They were also traceable in previous links, making the criminal group's act unique.

"This might be the most embarrassing HACK of 2026!" crypto influencer Carl Runefelt noted on X. "The President's name is on a phone company that can't protect 3,615 people."

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MAGA Allies Affected by Leak

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Source: MEGA

Representative Mike Kelly was among those whose data reportedly was leaked.

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Eric Brunnett, the Trump Organization's vice president and chief information officer, previously expressed concern for potential leaks. Nonetheless, the digital attackers were particularly keen to highlight the company's alleged admission they had no game plan.

According to Burnett, who spoke with Hospitality Upgrade last year, the company is aware of an "unimaginable number of bad actors trying to infiltrate our network every day." He reaffirmed a need to maintain "security posture" to prevent "breaches of any kind."

Burnett's information was among that leaked.

Another member of the Trump Organization, Nicholas Hayes, was also listed in the data. However, he no longer uses a Trump Mobile phone. Jason Miller, Representative Mike Kelly, EchoStar cofounder Charlie Ergen, singer Larry Gatlin, and pro-Trump influencer Bo Loudon were reportedly among those affected.

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Trump Mobile Hit With Multiple Issues Despite Eric Trump Promises

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A photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump appeared confident the company would shake up the industry.

"Trump Mobile is going to revolutionize cell phones," Eric previously vowed at the company's launch. Since then, the company has been riddled with issues.

This wasn't the first leak the company, which was accused of relying on Chinese manufacturing, suffered.

Trump Mobile previously ran a pre-order system for its T1. The collected data was exposed, with 30,000 people finding their names, addresses, and order details leaked.

Multiple people identified in leaks claimed their exposed data, while accurate, wasn't because they were customers. Some people did put down deposits for the T1 phone, but never received them. The company has missed multiple deadlines for product release, with prices continuing to rise.

The venture raised approximately $59 million from customer deposits, despite the lack of promised results. They collected the $100 deposit from 59,000 people. However, the company's terms of service were updated to be "non-binding" in April, meaning the phones may never arrive.

They continue to collect $47.45 per month for cellular service.

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