Trump Mobile Hit With 'Embarrassing' Hack as Thousands of Customers' Data Leaked on Web — After Prez's Son Eric Claimed Company Would 'Revolutionize Cell Phones'

The criminal group issued a statement with the data, writing, "Trump Mobile was informed they had been breached; they then replied with 'We have no team to handle this' and that anyone who hacks them is a terrorist.

"Well, unfortunately for them, all 3615 customers and their PII (personal information), alongside telecom details, are now up for grabs."

The personal information in question included email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, and order details. While some people close to the Trump administration, like an adviser, executives, and a Republican lawmaker, were included in the leak, members of the president's family were notably absent.