Thomas Markle Sr. Admits to Paying Prostitutes in Philippines as Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Vows to 'Do Whatever It Takes' to Clear His Name Amid Child Abuse Probe
Oct. 25 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr. has admitted to paying prostitutes during trips to the Philippines while vehemently denying allegations involving child sexual abuse images, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meghan Markle's estranged father, 82, insists he is innocent and is vowing to clear his name as authorities investigate the disturbing claims.
Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Underage Abuse Allegations
During a two-hour interview, Thomas Sr. maintained his innocence and said he was prepared to cooperate with investigators.
"I have never had s-- with anyone under the age of 18," he declared, while acknowledging that he had traveled to the Philippines at least twice and "s---- with prostitutes."
"I like Asian women, but that is not a crime," Thomas Sr. added.
Thomas Sr. also denied appearing in a photograph reportedly showing a bearded man resembling him with a young Asian girl.
"I have never been in a photograph like that," he insisted.
He further alleged that any incriminating material discovered on his computer was "planted" to damage his reputation.
"I will do whatever it takes to clear my name," Thomas Sr. said. "I am not well enough to go to the Philippines, but I will speak to anyone who wants to talk to me. I have nothing to hide. I am an innocent man, and she [Meghan] gave me no chance to defend myself. I have been asking to see my grandchildren before I die."
Police Investigate Alleged Child Abuse Images
The allegations emerged after Thomas Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., said he discovered disturbing material on devices connected to his father.
"When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad," he told The Sun. "I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."
Authorities in Cebu City, Philippines, have confirmed an investigation.
Police reportedly spent nine hours documenting evidence with Thomas Jr. and removed four boxes of material.
The FBI has also acknowledged the allegations, stating it would "investigate any related allegations of federal violations of US law."
Thomas Sr. disputed his son's account, arguing, "I have not had my computer or phones for nearly two years. If there is anything bad on there, it was put there by someone else."
Meghan Markle Explains Decision to Protect Her Children
Meghan, 45, previously expressed her "deep distress" over the allegations, describing them as "more sickening than one could ever imagine."
"My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she expressed.
The Duchess of Sussex also defended her decision to remain estranged from her father, saying, "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."
'Why Did Meghan Not Ask Me About It?'
Thomas Sr. has also questioned why Meghan never approached him directly to ask about the allegations.
"She never said a word to me about this letter accusing me of such terrible things. If Meghan or anyone else had come to me in 2018 and told me about the letter, I would have had a chance to defend myself. Why did Meghan not ask me about it?" Thomas Sr. said during the interview.