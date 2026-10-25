Thomas Markle Sr. Admits to Paying Prostitutes in Philippines as Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Vows to 'Do Whatever It Takes' to Clear His Name Amid Child Abuse Probe

During a two-hour interview, Thomas Sr. maintained his innocence and said he was prepared to cooperate with investigators.

"I have never had s-- with anyone under the age of 18," he declared, while acknowledging that he had traveled to the Philippines at least twice and "s---- with prostitutes."

"I like Asian women, but that is not a crime," Thomas Sr. added.

Thomas Sr. also denied appearing in a photograph reportedly showing a bearded man resembling him with a young Asian girl.

"I have never been in a photograph like that," he insisted.

He further alleged that any incriminating material discovered on his computer was "planted" to damage his reputation.

"I will do whatever it takes to clear my name," Thomas Sr. said. "I am not well enough to go to the Philippines, but I will speak to anyone who wants to talk to me. I have nothing to hide. I am an innocent man, and she [Meghan] gave me no chance to defend myself. I have been asking to see my grandchildren before I die."