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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Stinging' Over 'SNL UK' Takedown in Wake of Dad's Alleged 'Abuse' Scandal

Split photos of Paddy Young, Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: @SaturdayNightLiveUK/Youtube;MEGA

Meghan Markle has been left 'stinging' over SNL UK's takedown amid dad's scandal.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is said to have been left "especially stung" by a savage Saturday Night Live UK takedown mocking the child sexual abuse allegations swamping her estranged father – with the jokes apparently hitting particularly hard because she regards the American show as a "television institution."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 45, became the target of the British comedy show's Weekend Update segment after her father, Thomas Markle Sr, 81, was accused of possessing child sexual abuse images in the Philippines.

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The Duchess Hurt By 'Saturday Night Live UK' Sketch

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was reportedly stung by 'SNL UK's' jokes about her father.

The allegations emerged after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr,, reportedly discovered material at their father's home and alerted authorities.

A source told us: "Meghan has always regarded Saturday Night Live as an American television institution, so having its British counterpart turn such a deeply distressing family scandal into a joke was particularly painful for her. It's one thing to mock her royal life, but quite another to make entertainment out of allegations involving her father, and it has left her feeling especially stung."

The insider added: "Meghan understands that public figures are fair game for comedians, but this is an extraordinarily sensitive subject. She has been estranged from her father for years, yet she's once again being dragged into a controversy she has absolutely no control over."

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Source: @SaturdayNightLiveUK/Youtube

'SNL UK' mocked Meghan Markle amid allegations against her estranged dad.

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Comedians Target Family Scandal In 'SNL UK' Broadcast

Photo of Paddy Young
Source: MEGA

Comedians Paddy Young and Ania Magliano targeted the Duchess of Sussex during the broadcast.

During the sketch, comedian Paddy Young delivered a particularly pointed joke about Meghan and her father's situation.

Young said: "In royal news, it's been a big 24 hours for Meghan Markle, whose dad has been accused of being an alleged paedophile, in another pathetic attempt to win over the British public.

"In 2025, Thomas Markle moved to the Philippines as a sure sign of his innocence."

Fellow comedian Ania Magliano followed with another joke linking the allegations to the British monarchy.

Appearing to reference Andrew Windsor's Jeffrey Epstein scandal, she said: "If the allegations about Meghan Markle's father are true and he is a pedophile, there is a genuine chance Meghan could be considered royal."

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Thomas Markle Sr Denies Allegations And Defends Actions

Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. denied allegations involving child sexual abuse images.

The material aired amid an investigation into allegations Markle Sr. had possessed child sexual abuse images at his former Philippine residence.

Markle Sr. has categorically denied the accusations, branding them "sick lies."

He has acknowledged paying for s-- in the Philippines but strongly denied having sexual contact with minors.

Markle Sr. said: "I have never had s-- with anyone under the age of 18."

He added: "I like Asian women, but that is not a crime."

The former Hollywood lighting director has insisted he will do "whatever it takes" to clear his name.

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Meghan Expresses Distress As Australian TV Role Awaits

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan secured a high-profile role co-hosting 'Junior MasterChef Australia' in 2027.

Meghan, meanwhile, publicly expressed distress over the allegations after confirming she had previously been informed of claims concerning her father.

The Metropolitan Police said it received correspondence in 2019 concerning alleged offenses outside Britain and passed information to the Sussexes.

The force confirmed it had not forwarded the claims to other law enforcement agencies.

Markle Sr. continues to deny wrongdoing, and the allegations remain under investigation by authorities in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Meghan has secured a new television role co-hosting Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027 alongside chef Poh Ling Yeow.

The Duchess of Sussex accepted the job after appearing on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.

Filming will take place in Melbourne, although it remains unclear whether her family will relocate temporarily.

Sources have told Radar it gives her the perfect opportunity to "flee" the UK as the scandal involving her father rages.

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