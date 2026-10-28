EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Stinging' Over 'SNL UK' Takedown in Wake of Dad's Alleged 'Abuse' Scandal

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 45, became the target of the British comedy show's Weekend Update segment after her father, Thomas Markle Sr , 81, was accused of possessing child sexual abuse images in the Philippines.

Meghan Markle is said to have been left "especially stung" by a savage Saturday Night Live UK takedown mocking the child sexual abuse allegations swamping her estranged father – with the jokes apparently hitting particularly hard because she regards the American show as a "television institution."

The allegations emerged after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr,, reportedly discovered material at their father's home and alerted authorities.

A source told us: "Meghan has always regarded Saturday Night Live as an American television institution, so having its British counterpart turn such a deeply distressing family scandal into a joke was particularly painful for her. It's one thing to mock her royal life, but quite another to make entertainment out of allegations involving her father, and it has left her feeling especially stung."

The insider added: "Meghan understands that public figures are fair game for comedians, but this is an extraordinarily sensitive subject. She has been estranged from her father for years, yet she's once again being dragged into a controversy she has absolutely no control over."