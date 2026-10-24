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EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle's 'Love for Asian Women' Revealed as He Faces Child Sexual Abuse Images Probe

Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle's alleged dating preference has emerged.

Oct. 24 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Thomas Markle Sr.'s previous expressions of affection for Southeast Asia have resurfaced amid disturbing allegations suspected child sexual abuse images were discovered among his belongings in the Philippines.

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the 82-year-old former Hollywood lighting director, who is estranged from his daughter Meghan Markle, 45, is now understood to be facing a police investigation in Cebu after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, claimed to have discovered suspected illegal images while sorting through family possessions.

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Thomas Markle's Philippines Ties Under Scrutiny

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Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr.'s past Southeast Asia remarks resurfaced during an investigation.

The younger Markle is said to have submitted a sworn statement to Philippine authorities and contacted American investigators about his alleged discovery.

Before relocating to the Philippines, Markle Sr. spoke warmly about his experiences traveling through Thailand, Burma and the Philippines during his younger years.

He said: "I travelled in that part of the world when I was a younger man."

Describing what attracted him to the region, he added: "The people are so kind and welcoming, and they are respectful to older people. It is a place of culture and beauty."

A source has since claimed he had a "slight obsession" with Asian women.

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Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. praised the warmth and culture of Southeast Asia.

They claimed, "Thomas has spoken openly about his affection for Southeast Asia and the warmth and hospitality he experienced there. Inevitably, those comments are attracting renewed attention because of the allegations now surrounding him.

"But there is an enormous difference between enjoying a particular country or culture and being implicated in criminal activity, and it would be wrong at this stage to suggest his travels establish any connection to the alleged offenses."

"The timing of these revelations means people are revisiting almost everything Thomas has said about his life in the Philippines. His previous comments about the region may now be viewed through a very different lens, but the allegations must be investigated on their own merits."

The insider made clear, "There is no established evidence that his personal relationships or reasons for moving abroad had anything to do with the material his son claims to have discovered."

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Insiders Address Allegations Against Thomas Markle Sr.

Photo of Thomas Markle Jr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. said he was horrified by his alleged discovery.

Another insider added: "For Meghan, the allegations represent another deeply distressing chapter in an already fractured family relationship. She has publicly expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed, while also revealing that she was informed of troubling allegations years ago.

"Her father's previous comments about traveling in Asia do not, by themselves, explain or substantiate the claims now being investigated."

The allegations against Markle Sr. have not been proven, and no criminal charges were identified in the original report.

The investigation was reportedly prompted by his son, who claimed to have uncovered disturbing material among possessions and computer files at his father's Cebu residence.

Markle Jr. said: "When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years – but that stops now."

The younger Markle, who helped care for his father following a serious stroke in 2022, said the discovery had destroyed their relationship.

He declared: "I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."

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Meghan Markle Reacts to Father's Allegations

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle expressed distress over allegations involving her father.

The allegations have also drawn a response from Markle, who has remained estranged from her father since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she had previously received information about disturbing allegations concerning her father.

She said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

Markle continued: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."

She added: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

Markle Jr. is said to have contacted the FBI, a national child protection reporting organization, and police in Pennsylvania in July.

Markle Sr. has not been publicly charged in connection with the reported discovery.

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