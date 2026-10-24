EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle's 'Love for Asian Women' Revealed as He Faces Child Sexual Abuse Images Probe

Another insider added: "For Meghan, the allegations represent another deeply distressing chapter in an already fractured family relationship. She has publicly expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed, while also revealing that she was informed of troubling allegations years ago.

"Her father's previous comments about traveling in Asia do not, by themselves, explain or substantiate the claims now being investigated."

The allegations against Markle Sr. have not been proven, and no criminal charges were identified in the original report.

The investigation was reportedly prompted by his son, who claimed to have uncovered disturbing material among possessions and computer files at his father's Cebu residence.

Markle Jr. said: "When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years – but that stops now."

The younger Markle, who helped care for his father following a serious stroke in 2022, said the discovery had destroyed their relationship.

He declared: "I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."