Meghan Markle Lands Major TV Role in Australia as She Prepares to Spend Weeks Down Under: 'It Was an Easy Yes'

Meghan Markle is returning to Australian television in 2027 as a special guest on Junior MasterChef Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex will join Poh Ling Yeow as the cooking competition returns to Network 10 after a six-year break, with the pair helping guide a new generation of young culinary talent.

The announcement came on October 27, following Meghan's appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.

She is expected to spend a few weeks in Melbourne filming the new series, while PEOPLE reports that she, Prince Harry and their children are not relocating to Australia for the project.