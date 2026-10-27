Meghan Markle Lands Major TV Role in Australia as She Prepares to Spend Weeks Down Under: 'It Was an Easy Yes'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is returning to Australian television in 2027 as a special guest on Junior MasterChef Australia.
The Duchess of Sussex will join Poh Ling Yeow as the cooking competition returns to Network 10 after a six-year break, with the pair helping guide a new generation of young culinary talent.
The announcement came on October 27, following Meghan's appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.
She is expected to spend a few weeks in Melbourne filming the new series, while PEOPLE reports that she, Prince Harry and their children are not relocating to Australia for the project.
What TV Role Has Meghan Markle Landed in Australia?
Meghan will appear as a special guest alongside Poh, who is returning to the MasterChef Australia judging panel in 2027 and will also be part of the junior competition.
Producers said the two will help guide the young contestants as they showcase their cooking skills, creativity and passion for food.
Some early reports described Meghan as a host or co-host, but the production company's announcement specifically identifies her as a "special guest." That distinction is important as the show prepares to return with a new crop of young cooks.
Junior MasterChef Australia is produced by Endemol Shine Australia, part of Banijay Entertainment, and is scheduled to return to 10 in 2027. An exact premiere date has not been announced.
Why Did Meghan Markle Say It Was an 'Easy Yes'?
Meghan said her earlier experience with the MasterChef Australia team made the new invitation an easy decision.
"I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes," she said in a statement released by the network.
She also connected the opportunity to cooking with her own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to see what they cook up!" she added.
Poh also welcomed the reunion, saying she had a "lovely time" filming with Meghan earlier in 2026 and looked forward to working with her again.
How Long Will Meghan Spend in Australia?
Meghan is expected to be in Australia for only a few weeks while Junior MasterChef films in Melbourne in 2027. Outlets reported that she and her family do not plan to relocate there for the production.
The upcoming filming follows Meghan's earlier Australian visit with Harry in April 2026. During that trip, she filmed her MasterChef Australia appearance, which was later broadcast on July 26.
No specific filming dates or premiere date for Junior MasterChef Australia have been announced.
What Happened During Meghan’s Previous MasterChef Appearance?
Meghan previously appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia Season 18, where she mentored contestants alongside Poh, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli. Her appearance was part of the season's lineup of high-profile guest judges.
The episode aired July 26, after Meghan's April visit to Australia. Network 10 said her appearance helped draw the program's largest Sunday audience since 2023, adding context to the decision to bring her back for the junior edition.
Meghan has also appeared as a guest judge on Food Network's Chopped Junior and starred in Netflix's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.
Her return to the MasterChef franchise will give her another television opportunity centered on her interest in cooking and entertaining.