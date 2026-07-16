EXCLUSIVE: The Two Reasons Meghan Markle is a 'Total Laughingstock' Over Upcoming 'MasterChef Australia' Appearance
July 16 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing fresh ridicule ahead of her guest appearance on MasterChef Australia, with critics claiming the Duchess of Sussex has become a "total laughing stock" for two reasons – her continued use of her duchess title despite stepping back from senior royal duties, and renewed scrutiny over her cooking credentials after a viral parody mocked her kitchen skills.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, filmed her appearance on Australia's flagship cooking competition during her visit to the country with Prince Harry, 41, three months ago.
Meghan Markle's TV Return Sparks Debate
The episode, due to air on July 26, sees Markle challenge contestants to prepare a dish "fit for a Duchess" using seasonal Australian produce.
The appearance comes as the former actress continues to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand and her passion for food, but also follows weeks of online mockery after a social media clip parodying her onion-chopping technique attracted widespread attention.
A source told us: "From a PR perspective, the timing really couldn't have been worse. Meghan is about to appear on one of the world's biggest cooking shows, asking contestants to create a dish worthy of a duchess, yet she's still attracting criticism from people who believe she shouldn't continue leaning on her royal title after stepping away from senior royal life.
"Add to that the viral jokes about her onion-chopping technique and supposed lack of kitchen know-how, and it's created the perfect storm. Her critics think the contrast is impossible to ignore, which is why they're already treating the episode as something of a punchline before it's even aired."
Another insider added: "There will always be people who defend Meghan and insist she's done nothing wrong. They'll argue she's legally entitled to use her Duchess of Sussex title and that mocking someone's cooking skills on social media is trivial. But her critics don't see it that way.
"They believe Meghan can't continue to build projects around the prestige that comes with being a duchess after walking away from the role of a senior working royal, and they think the recent viral parody of her chopping technique has made it much harder for audiences to take her seriously as an authority on food."
Meghan Markle Shares Cooking Passion
Markle explained why she accepted the invitation in a statement released ahead of the broadcast.
"What attracted me to the MasterChef Australia kitchen? Two things: my love of food and my love of Australia. It was an easy yes," she noted.
"It's such a great show. I'm just really honored that I was asked to be here with you and to be able to judge some of these meals."
During the episode, Markle encourages contestants to tell personal stories through their cooking.
She said: "I'd love it if there's a connection that you can find when, as you're cooking something, 'What is the story behind it?... what is something from your family or from a memory... something sentimental that we can also taste as we taste your dish?'
"These are all things that, for me, feel really nostalgic."
'MasterChef' Challenge Revealed
Markle's appearance was first teased in a promotional video showing the duchess arriving on set to meet judges Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Sofia Levin.
The challenge reportedly asks contestants to prepare dishes using ingredients including Brussels sprouts, celeriac, macadamia nuts, quince, lemons, apples, mandarins, strawberries, and Australian honey.
Markle's appearance also revives controversy from the Sussexes' Australian visit after reports claimed she was unhappy when fellow judge Poh referred to her as "royalty" in a promotional clip.
She and Harry stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 but retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
During their recent Australia trip, they also faced criticism over commercial appearances, with some commentators questioning the balance between their private ventures and continued association with the royal family.
Meanwhile, Markle's recent social media post showing her preparing food at home became the subject of widespread parody after viewers mocked her knife technique, with one spoof video attracting tens of thousands of views and prompting a flood of tongue-in-cheek comments online ahead of her latest television appearance.