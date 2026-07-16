EXCLUSIVE: The Two Reasons Meghan Markle is a 'Total Laughingstock' Over Upcoming 'MasterChef Australia' Appearance

The episode, due to air on July 26, sees Markle challenge contestants to prepare a dish "fit for a Duchess" using seasonal Australian produce.

The appearance comes as the former actress continues to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand and her passion for food, but also follows weeks of online mockery after a social media clip parodying her onion-chopping technique attracted widespread attention.

A source told us: "From a PR perspective, the timing really couldn't have been worse. Meghan is about to appear on one of the world's biggest cooking shows, asking contestants to create a dish worthy of a duchess, yet she's still attracting criticism from people who believe she shouldn't continue leaning on her royal title after stepping away from senior royal life.

"Add to that the viral jokes about her onion-chopping technique and supposed lack of kitchen know-how, and it's created the perfect storm. Her critics think the contrast is impossible to ignore, which is why they're already treating the episode as something of a punchline before it's even aired."

Another insider added: "There will always be people who defend Meghan and insist she's done nothing wrong. They'll argue she's legally entitled to use her Duchess of Sussex title and that mocking someone's cooking skills on social media is trivial. But her critics don't see it that way.

"They believe Meghan can't continue to build projects around the prestige that comes with being a duchess after walking away from the role of a senior working royal, and they think the recent viral parody of her chopping technique has made it much harder for audiences to take her seriously as an authority on food."