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Home > Entertainment > John Ritter

Henry Winkler Reveals Bizarre Memento He Kept From the Day His Friend John Ritter Died

Henry Winkler kept a memento from '8 Simple Rules.'
Source: MEGA

Henry Winkler kept a memento from '8 Simple Rules.'

Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

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Henry Winkler kept an odd memento from the set of 8 Simple Rules following the tragic death of his friend John Ritter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ritter, who was the main start of the hit sitcom, passed away in 2003 after suffering an aortic dissection.

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Henry Winkler Was Asked to Guest Star on '8 Simple Rules' in 2003

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Henry Winkler was set to appear on '8 Simple Rules' when John Ritter died.
Source: MEGA

Henry Winkler was set to appear on '8 Simple Rules' when John Ritter died.

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Ritter was preparing to film the fourth episode of Season 2 of 8 Simple Rules… for Dating My Teenage Daughter when he collapsed on set.

He died that day at age 54.

At the time, Winkler was scheduled to guest star as Ritter's character's boss in an upcoming episode.

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Henry Winkler Kept Water Bottle From Set After John Ritter's Death

John Ritter died at 54.
Source: MEGA

John Ritter died at 54.

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Sadly, he never got to make his appearance on the show, but according to Winkler, he kept an odd keepsake from set – a water bottle.

“That water bottle was on the set, when I was asked by John Ritter to participate in his 8 Simple Rules,” Winkler said. “And I took the water bottle and never quite opened it, so I have had it in its weird state since.”

The bottle remains unopened, with the 8 Simple Rules logo still visible, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Winkler recalled leaving the set and later learning about Ritter’s death.

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Henry Winkler Recalls Final Conversation With John Ritter

Henry Winkler photo
Source: MEGA

Henry Winkler is outsider look outward

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“He passed away that day. You know, I left the set, and 11:00 at night I got called, and they said, ‘We lost John.’ I went, ‘What do you mean you lost John?’ And he passed away," he recalled. "I saw him at about 4 or 5:00 that afternoon for the last time. Terrible.”

Winkler also recalled his final conversation with Ritter.

“We were reminiscing,” Winkler said. “He was sweating (and said), ‘I really need to get some water.’ I said ‘I really need to memorize my lines.’ And he went one way and I went the other. And that was the last time I saw him.”

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Henry Winkler's Testimony About John Ritter

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Henry Winkler testified in a 2011 lawsuit.
Source: MEGA

Henry Winkler testified in a 2011 lawsuit.

Years later, the Happy Days alum testified in a 2011 lawsuit concerning Ritter’s death, claiming the late actor had been excited to have another successful sitcom.

“He loved everyone in the cast, and they loved him,” Winkler said.

Ritter starred as Paul Hennessy, the father of three children, alongside Katey Sagal as his wife, Cate, and Kaley Cuoco, Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers as their children.

8 Simple Rules ran for three seasons from 2002 to 2005. As Radar Online previously reported, Ritter had completed the first season and filmed three episodes of Season 2 before his death.

The show wrote Ritter's passing into the storyline. His character, Paul, died suddenly from a heart attack while buying milk at a grocery store.

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