Sandra Bullock Appears To Take A Nasty Swipe At Nicole Kidman's Ex Keith Urban After Their Divorce

A viral moment occurred when a listener sought advice about hating their boyfriend's music. "This would totally be fine if we weren't dating, but he always shows me his demos, plays live for me when he's working on something, etc., and I have to sit through the whole thing," the fan sent in.

With a straight face, Bullock asked for Kidman's input, "This is a tricky one. Nicole?" before the room burst into laughter, taking the joke lightheartedly.

Bullock proceeded to answer the question, "I feel what you are trying to say with your music is not something that resonates with me, but I hope it resonates with everyone else."

Relating to the podcast listener, Kidman noted. "You have the right to make any music you want. Find something to like about it. Give him a compliment."