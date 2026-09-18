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Home > Celebrity > Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Appears To Take A Nasty Swipe At Nicole Kidman's Ex Keith Urban After Their Divorce

Sandra Bullock,Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock appeared to call out Nicole Kidman's ex-husband.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Sandra Bullock seemingly made a dig at her Practical Magic 2 costar, Nicole Kidman, about her ex-husband, Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can report.

The on-screen sister duo was promoting their film on the Therapuss podcast, hosted by Jake Shane.

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'This Is A Tricky One. Nicole?'

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Photo of Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman,
Source: MEGA

Bullock appeared to take a swipe at Kidman's ex.

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A viral moment occurred when a listener sought advice about hating their boyfriend's music. "This would totally be fine if we weren't dating, but he always shows me his demos, plays live for me when he's working on something, etc., and I have to sit through the whole thing," the fan sent in.

With a straight face, Bullock asked for Kidman's input, "This is a tricky one. Nicole?" before the room burst into laughter, taking the joke lightheartedly.

Bullock proceeded to answer the question, "I feel what you are trying to say with your music is not something that resonates with me, but I hope it resonates with everyone else."

Relating to the podcast listener, Kidman noted. "You have the right to make any music you want. Find something to like about it. Give him a compliment."

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Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce After 2 Decades

Nicole and Keith made their final red carpet appearance together at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2025.
Source: MEGA

Kidman recently divorced from her longtime husband, Urban.

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Kidman and Urban had been together for 20 years, marrying in 2006 a year after meeting. It was publicly announced in September 2025 that the couple had separated, with a source telling PEOPLE that Kidman had been fighting to save the marriage.

The divorce was filed in Nashville due to irreconcilable differences and marital difficulties. The separation was officially finalized in January 2026.

Kidman spoke to British Vogue in the September 2026 issue about her split, which seemed clean and amicable to the public, but left her much to process.

"I'm like, 'OK, I didn't expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now,'" Kidman told Vogue.

She added, "You make all these plans, and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like, and then it's… not. You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it’s completely unknown to me right now."

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A Great Dynamic On Screen

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

'I had a different view of what my life was going to be,' Kidman admitted recently.

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In the same interview, Bullock remarked on how different she and Kidman are, and how it creates a great dynamic that transfers from real life to on-screen.

"Whether we are fighting or loving on each other, we need each other," she explained. "You can't explain 'chemistry,' it just is."

The Practical Magic 2 set was the first time the pair had seen each other in decades, besides an occasional red carpet event.

The fan demand for a sequel to the beloved witch film drove them back together at a time of need for both women, as filming wrapped a few weeks before Kidman and Urban's separation.

Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

In 2023, Bullock also suffered the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.

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