EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Reveals Private Grief Over Bryan Randall's Death
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Sandra Bullock is finally discussing the heartbreaking final days of her late partner, Bryan Randall – who died at age 57 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2023 – and how she was consumed by anticipatory grief while caring for her ailing love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 62, reveals why she chose to keep the model-turned-photographer's health battle out of the spotlight.
Bullock Reveals Randall's Illness Left Her 'Isolated'
"He asked me not to share," the Oscar winner said. "I know why he asked me not to."
However, the Miss Congeniality beauty admits that honoring the wishes of her boyfriend of eight years came at a high cost.
Randall's request "isolated me in the process," she shared, adding that she initially told only her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.
"My sister was the only one who knew for a while," Bullock recalled. "At first I go, 'Oh, I can handle that. I can be quiet.'"
Bullock confides that keeping mum through hard moments has always come naturally to her.
"I don't want to harm others because of what I do," she said, alluding to her high-profile career. "So, I think not talking for a while was good." But the protective mom acknowledges that navigating Bryan's incurable illness and raising their kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, during the pandemic was "a trifecta that was pretty dark."
Bullock Says She Began Grieving Randall Years Before His Death
ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease known to ravage motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord and cause muscle weakness, atrophy and eventually paralysis and death.
After spending years privately processing her pain, Bullock eventually leaned on pals, including The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Amanda Anka Bateman, wife of Arrested Development actor Jason Bateman.
"I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed," the Blind Side actress said. "There was something that had shifted. My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed because you're just on this treadmill."
Bullock Put Hollywood Career on Hold for Family
In 2022, Bullock announced she was putting work in front of the camera "on pause."
She didn't return to Hollywood until 2025 to reunite with Nicole Kidman to film their supernatural sequel Practical Magic 2, which arrives in theaters Sept. 11.