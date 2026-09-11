EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Reveals Private Grief Over Bryan Randall's Death

"He asked me not to share," the Oscar winner said. "I know why he asked me not to."

However, the Miss Congeniality beauty admits that honoring the wishes of her boyfriend of eight years came at a high cost.

Randall's request "isolated me in the process," she shared, adding that she initially told only her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.

"My sister was the only one who knew for a while," Bullock recalled. "At first I go, 'Oh, I can handle that. I can be quiet.'"

Bullock confides that keeping mum through hard moments has always come naturally to her.

"I don't want to harm others because of what I do," she said, alluding to her high-profile career. "So, I think not talking for a while was good." But the protective mom acknowledges that navigating Bryan's incurable illness and raising their kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, during the pandemic was "a trifecta that was pretty dark."