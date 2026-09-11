Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sandra Bullock
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Reveals Private Grief Over Bryan Randall's Death

Sandra Bullock reveals her private grief over Bryan Randall's death and how she continues to mourn his loss.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock reveals her private grief over Bryan Randall's death and how she continues to mourn his loss.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sandra Bullock is finally discussing the heartbreaking final days of her late partner, Bryan Randall – who died at age 57 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2023 – and how she was consumed by anticipatory grief while caring for her ailing love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, 62, reveals why she chose to keep the model-turned-photographer's health battle out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock Reveals Randall's Illness Left Her 'Isolated'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Bryan Randall asked Sandra Bullock to keep his ALS battle private before his death in 2023.
Source: JWP/Mega / MEGA

Bryan Randall asked Sandra Bullock to keep his ALS battle private before his death in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"He asked me not to share," the Oscar winner said. "I know why he asked me not to."

However, the Miss Congeniality beauty admits that honoring the wishes of her boyfriend of eight years came at a high cost.

Randall's request "isolated me in the process," she shared, adding that she initially told only her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.

"My sister was the only one who knew for a while," Bullock recalled. "At first I go, 'Oh, I can handle that. I can be quiet.'"

Bullock confides that keeping mum through hard moments has always come naturally to her.

"I don't want to harm others because of what I do," she said, alluding to her high-profile career. "So, I think not talking for a while was good." But the protective mom acknowledges that navigating Bryan's incurable illness and raising their kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, during the pandemic was "a trifecta that was pretty dark."

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock Says She Began Grieving Randall Years Before His Death

Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston was among the friends Bullock eventually leaned on while processing her grief.
Source: River / MEGA

Jennifer Aniston was among the friends Bullock eventually leaned on while processing her grief.

Article continues below advertisement

ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease known to ravage motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord and cause muscle weakness, atrophy and eventually paralysis and death.

After spending years privately processing her pain, Bullock eventually leaned on pals, including The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Amanda Anka Bateman, wife of Arrested Development actor Jason Bateman.

"I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed," the Blind Side actress said. "There was something that had shifted. My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed because you're just on this treadmill."

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock Put Hollywood Career on Hold for Family

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
George Clooney's marriage to Amal faces work-life strain as their demanding careers keep them apart.

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Marriage to Amal 'Hit by Work-Life Strains'

An Iranian $10 million bounty targeting Barron Trump sparks alarm over the president's son's safety.

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's '$10Million Bounty on Barron Trump' Sparks Alarm

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman reunited with Bullock for the supernatural sequel 'Practical Magic 2.'
Source: JWP/Mega / MEGA

Nicole Kidman reunited with Bullock for the supernatural sequel 'Practical Magic 2.'

In 2022, Bullock announced she was putting work in front of the camera "on pause."

She didn't return to Hollywood until 2025 to reunite with Nicole Kidman to film their supernatural sequel Practical Magic 2, which arrives in theaters Sept. 11.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.