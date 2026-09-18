Obama Kidnapping Plot Foiled After Secret Service Busted Man Who Tried to Snatch the Prez's Prized Pooches
Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A deranged man who claimed to be the son of President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe was arrested after setting off on a mission to kidnap President Barack Obama's beloved dogs, Bo and Sunny, RadarOnline.com can report.
The shocking tale of the nearly stolen tails has resurfaced as the former president and first lady, Michelle Obama, mourn the death of 13-year-old Sunny.
Scott Stockert Drove Across the Country to Kidnap the President's Dogs
Barack and Michelle welcomed Sunny to the family in August 2013 during Barack's second term as president, as a younger brother for Bo. Both were Portuguese Water Dogs, and both were loved by the entire family, including daughters Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.
But the dogs were nearly victims of a strange kidnapping plot not long after joining the Obama clan, when Scott Stockert of North Dakota, loaded with two firearms, 350 rounds of ammunition, a billy club, and a machete inside his pickup truck, headed to Washington, D.C., intent on kidnapping the dogs.
Luckily, the plan was first detected by the Minnesota field office of the Secret Service, and the then 49-year-old was met by agents at a Hampton Inn outside of Washington.
According to court documents, Stockert introduced himself to the authorities as the son of JFK and Monroe, while also declaring he was Jesus Christ and had traveled to D.C. to announce he was running for president.
Secret Service Agents Acted Quickly to Detain Scott Stockert
However, after some prodding from Secret Service agents, Stockert confessed he had made the long trip for the sole purpose of kidnapping one of the president’s dogs.
Authorities quickly discovered that Stockert was not a registered gun owner and was arrested on charges of carrying a weapon or rifle outside of his home or place of business, and possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device.
A judge ordered him released into a high-intensity supervision program with an ankle monitor and ordered him to stay away from the White House.
The Obamas Mourn a Fallen Family Member
As Radar reported, Bo was adopted by the Obamas in 2009 and was loved until his death from cancer in 2021. Sunny joined the family four years later and was loved until his passing on Tuesday, September 15.
In a joint Instagram message, the couple posted a carousel of photos of Sunny as they revealed that their good boy had gone to the great farm in the sky, posting in the caption that after introducing Sunny to the family, they "immediately fell in love."
"We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature," the couple shared. "Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds, and anything else that moved.
"And whereas the way to Bo's heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing."
'Pretty Much Perfect' Pooches
Still, Sunny "had her eccentricities," according to the former president.
"Other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet," the tribute continued.
"But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days."
"We will miss her terribly, and imagine she's with her big brother now, making sure he's okay," they concluded.