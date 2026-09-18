Obama Kidnapping Plot Foiled After Secret Service Busted Man Who Tried to Snatch the Prez's Prized Pooches

Barack and Michelle welcomed Sunny to the family in August 2013 during Barack's second term as president, as a younger brother for Bo. Both were Portuguese Water Dogs, and both were loved by the entire family, including daughters Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.

But the dogs were nearly victims of a strange kidnapping plot not long after joining the Obama clan, when Scott Stockert of North Dakota, loaded with two firearms, 350 rounds of ammunition, a billy club, and a machete inside his pickup truck, headed to Washington, D.C., intent on kidnapping the dogs.

Luckily, the plan was first detected by the Minnesota field office of the Secret Service, and the then 49-year-old was met by agents at a Hampton Inn outside of Washington.

According to court documents, Stockert introduced himself to the authorities as the son of JFK and Monroe, while also declaring he was Jesus Christ and had traveled to D.C. to announce he was running for president.