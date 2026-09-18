EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Fuels Split Fears With 'Ick' Confessions
Sept. 18 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Miley Cyrus has fueled fears about her forthcoming marriage to Maxx Morando after admitting she has suddenly become worried that tying the knot could leave her getting "the ick" with her longtime partner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 33-year-old singer became engaged to Morando, 27, in 2025 after six years together, having met the Liily drummer on a blind date arranged by friends.
Cyrus, who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 until 2020, has now revealed the prospect of marriage prompted an unexpected bout of anxiety despite their otherwise settled relationship.
A source claimed: "Miley is incredibly happy with Maxx, but marriage is obviously a major step, and it has made her think about their relationship differently. She's joking about the danger of getting the 'ick' from Maxx, but underneath the humor there is an awareness that getting married changes the stakes.
"She doesn't want either of them to lose what has made the relationship work, but her confessions she fears he will end up giving her the ick have made her the center of gossip; she and Maxx could split before their marriage goes ahead."
Miley Cyrus Reveals Fear of Getting the 'Ick'
Speaking to DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Cyrus admitted the concern had unexpectedly entered her mind after years without experiencing the phenomenon.
She admitted: "We've been together six years, and I've never gotten the ick. All of a sudden I got in my head, I was like, 'Oh my God, we're about to get married. What if I get the ick?'
"I asked him, 'What happens if you get the ick once you're married?' He's like, 'You deal with it and you move on and you don't be a baby. The ick is for when you're in fifth grade.'"
Cyrus admitted Morando subsequently managed to do precisely what she had feared.
She laughed: "He did something that icked me for a minute. I was like, 'Don't ever do that again. It gave me the ick.'"
But the irritation apparently travels in both directions. Cyrus conceded she can become "really stinky about it" when she is not in control and revealed Morando had identified one of her own less appealing traits.
She said: "He said, 'When you're a brat,' which is so true. I'm so icky when I'm a brat."
'You're Not The Boss. We're Both The Boss.'
Another source said Cyrus' remarks reflected the pair's ability to discuss their differences openly rather than any serious relationship crisis.
Thy added: "They can call each other out and laugh about the things that annoy them. Miley has been through marriage before, so she isn't romanticizing what comes after the wedding. She wants this relationship to retain the freedom and balance they have now."
Cyrus said relinquishing some control at home had become one of the things she valued about Morando.
She noted: "What I also love is I'm not totally the boss in our house. It's like a sense of relief that I can actually soften into, because he's going to watch this and be like, 'You're not the boss. We're both the boss.'"
Marriage Described as a 'Playground'
Her approach to their impending marriage is similarly unconventional.
She added: "Marriage doesn't need to be a prison. It can actually be a playground."
Cyrus has also explored the relationship on her album Bass Persuades, describing the love behind it as unusually enduring.
"This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They're always layered," she explained.