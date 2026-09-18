EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Fuels Split Fears With 'Ick' Confessions

The 33-year-old singer became engaged to Morando , 27, in 2025 after six years together, having met the Liily drummer on a blind date arranged by friends.

Miley Cyrus has fueled fears about her forthcoming marriage to Maxx Morando after admitting she has suddenly become worried that tying the knot could leave her getting "the ick" with her longtime partner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She doesn't want either of them to lose what has made the relationship work, but her confessions she fears he will end up giving her the ick have made her the center of gossip; she and Maxx could split before their marriage goes ahead."

A source claimed: "Miley is incredibly happy with Maxx, but marriage is obviously a major step, and it has made her think about their relationship differently. She's joking about the danger of getting the 'ick' from Maxx, but underneath the humor there is an awareness that getting married changes the stakes.

Cyrus, who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 until 2020, has now revealed the prospect of marriage prompted an unexpected bout of anxiety despite their otherwise settled relationship.

Morando told Cyrus to deal with 'the ick' and move on.

Speaking to DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Cyrus admitted the concern had unexpectedly entered her mind after years without experiencing the phenomenon.

She admitted: "We've been together six years, and I've never gotten the ick. All of a sudden I got in my head, I was like, 'Oh my God, we're about to get married. What if I get the ick?'

"I asked him, 'What happens if you get the ick once you're married?' He's like, 'You deal with it and you move on and you don't be a baby. The ick is for when you're in fifth grade.'"

Cyrus admitted Morando subsequently managed to do precisely what she had feared.

She laughed: "He did something that icked me for a minute. I was like, 'Don't ever do that again. It gave me the ick.'"

But the irritation apparently travels in both directions. Cyrus conceded she can become "really stinky about it" when she is not in control and revealed Morando had identified one of her own less appealing traits.

She said: "He said, 'When you're a brat,' which is so true. I'm so icky when I'm a brat."