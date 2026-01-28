Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Miley Cyrus
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Engaged Miley Cyrus 'Desperate' to Offer Friendship Olive Branch to Long-Estranged Ex Liam Hemsworth

Engaged Miley Cyrus has been seeking peace with ex Liam Hemsworth after years of estrangement.
Source: MEGA

Engaged Miley Cyrus has been seeking peace with ex Liam Hemsworth after years of estrangement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Miley Cyrus just got engaged to rocker Maxx Morando, but she can't keep her mind off former hubby Liam Hemsworth, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Now, pals fear her well-intentioned desire to clear the air with her ex will bring a wrecking ball to his new engagement.

Insiders said the last thing Hemsworth's fiancée, model Gabriella Brooks, 29, wants or needs is Cyrus sniffing around her man – and she's let him know it.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Wants Closure With Liam

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Liam Hemsworth has kept his distance from Miley Cyrus, as insiders said he avoids confrontation after their divorce.
Source: MEGA

Liam Hemsworth has kept his distance from Miley Cyrus, as insiders said he avoids confrontation after their divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hannah Montana alum, 33, and the Hunger Games heartthrob, 35, met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song and dated on and off before tying the knot in December 2018.

But by February 2020, they were divorced, and sources said Cyrus is determined to make things good between them.

"As much as Miley has tried to move on, she's really had a tough time," shared an insider.

"She's the type of person who hates leaving things unsaid, and she swears that's the reason she wants to see Liam. He was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together forever, and she regrets a lot of the way things went down toward the end of their relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

Still Clinging to Love and Memories

Article continues below advertisement
Gabriella Brooks 'wants clear boundaries as concerns grow over renewed contact between Hemsworth and Cyrus.'
Source: MEGA

Gabriella Brooks 'wants clear boundaries as concerns grow over renewed contact between Hemsworth and Cyrus.'

Article continues below advertisement

Just months after they divorced, Cyrus confessed to Howard Stern: "I really do and did love him very, very, very much, and still do, always will."

Recently, the Malibu singer admitted that she still clings to keepsakes from their time together.

"I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date," she shared.

When Hemsworth filed for divorce, a source close to Cyrus claimed she "didn't expect" it.

Fans have speculated her recent music hints at possible cheating.

Article continues below advertisement

Seeking Closure, Facing Resistance

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Patrick Schwarzenegger has been facing a career crisis as he works to escape the long shadow of his famous father.

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger Career Crisis — 'He Still Has Some Seriously Heavy Lifting to Do If He Wants To Be as Big as His Dad!'

rolling stones retire rock legends final curtain

EXCLUSIVE: Stones Set to Stop Rolling — Discover Why Rock's Biggest Act is Finally Set to Throw in the Towel

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Cyrus said in an interview she still loved Hemsworth months after their split.
Source: MEGA

Cyrus said in an interview she still loved Hemsworth months after their split.

Even though Cyrus has been dating drummer Morando, 27, since December 2021, a source claimed she's looking forward to sitting down with Hemsworth.

"Miley wants the air totally cleared," said the insider. "Liam hates confrontation, so he's avoided Miley since things imploded. He literally just ghosted her – which has only made it harder for her."

But sources said Brooks wants to maintain the distance between Hemsworth and Cyrus.

"Gabriella wants Liam's focus on her – not on building a better relationship with his ex," an insider said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.