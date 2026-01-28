EXCLUSIVE: Engaged Miley Cyrus 'Desperate' to Offer Friendship Olive Branch to Long-Estranged Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus just got engaged to rocker Maxx Morando, but she can't keep her mind off former hubby Liam Hemsworth, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Now, pals fear her well-intentioned desire to clear the air with her ex will bring a wrecking ball to his new engagement.

Insiders said the last thing Hemsworth's fiancée, model Gabriella Brooks, 29, wants or needs is Cyrus sniffing around her man – and she's let him know it.