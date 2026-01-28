EXCLUSIVE: Engaged Miley Cyrus 'Desperate' to Offer Friendship Olive Branch to Long-Estranged Ex Liam Hemsworth
Jan. 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Miley Cyrus just got engaged to rocker Maxx Morando, but she can't keep her mind off former hubby Liam Hemsworth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, pals fear her well-intentioned desire to clear the air with her ex will bring a wrecking ball to his new engagement.
Insiders said the last thing Hemsworth's fiancée, model Gabriella Brooks, 29, wants or needs is Cyrus sniffing around her man – and she's let him know it.
Miley Wants Closure With Liam
The Hannah Montana alum, 33, and the Hunger Games heartthrob, 35, met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song and dated on and off before tying the knot in December 2018.
But by February 2020, they were divorced, and sources said Cyrus is determined to make things good between them.
"As much as Miley has tried to move on, she's really had a tough time," shared an insider.
"She's the type of person who hates leaving things unsaid, and she swears that's the reason she wants to see Liam. He was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together forever, and she regrets a lot of the way things went down toward the end of their relationship."
Still Clinging to Love and Memories
Just months after they divorced, Cyrus confessed to Howard Stern: "I really do and did love him very, very, very much, and still do, always will."
Recently, the Malibu singer admitted that she still clings to keepsakes from their time together.
"I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date," she shared.
When Hemsworth filed for divorce, a source close to Cyrus claimed she "didn't expect" it.
Fans have speculated her recent music hints at possible cheating.
Seeking Closure, Facing Resistance
Even though Cyrus has been dating drummer Morando, 27, since December 2021, a source claimed she's looking forward to sitting down with Hemsworth.
"Miley wants the air totally cleared," said the insider. "Liam hates confrontation, so he's avoided Miley since things imploded. He literally just ghosted her – which has only made it harder for her."
But sources said Brooks wants to maintain the distance between Hemsworth and Cyrus.
"Gabriella wants Liam's focus on her – not on building a better relationship with his ex," an insider said.