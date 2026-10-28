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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Fights to Keep Ilhan Omar Raid Secrets Buried as Criminal Investigation Intensifies

Photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar's home raid has sparked a new legal battle.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is fighting to keep details surrounding the federal raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., residence under wraps, as prosecutors confirm the criminal investigation remains active and the search warrant has yet to be fully executed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal prosecutors filed a 47-page memorandum on October 27 opposing efforts by 16 news organizations to unseal records connected to the October 12 search of the Minnesota Democrat's home.

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DOJ Battles to Keep Raid Records Secret

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Department of Justice headquarters and signage
Source: MEGA

Federal prosecutors warn that releasing sealed raid records could jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation.

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The government argues that releasing the documents prematurely could jeopardize the investigation, expose sensitive information, and potentially compromise future law enforcement efforts.

In the filing, prosecutors blasted the media organizations' demands for immediate access to the sealed materials, calling their request premature. "This request sounds rash because it is rash," the government declared.

The DOJ urged the federal court to reject the applications until the warrant has been fully executed and a charging decision has been publicly announced.

Prosecutors warned that disclosing investigative materials could expose confidential sources, reveal law enforcement methods and create opportunities for potential evidence destruction or obstruction.

The filing also confirms that the investigation extends beyond the initial search of Omar's residence.

"The investigation of [the Subject and] other individuals continues," prosecutors wrote, quoting language from an earlier court ruling.

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Attorney General Todd Blance Approved Election-Eve Search

Todd Blanche,Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

The DOJ revealed that Attorney General Todd Blance approved the timing of the search just weeks before the midterm elections.

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One of the filing's most striking revelations concerns the timing of the raid, which occurred just weeks before the November midterm elections. Federal prosecutors acknowledged concerns surrounding the politically sensitive operation but maintained that appropriate safeguards were followed.

According to the filing, the prosecution team consulted with the DOJ's Public Integrity Section and obtained approval from the attorney general before executing the warrant.

Officials insisted the search was not intended to influence the election or provide an advantage to any political party.

The disclosure comes amid Omar's allegations that the Trump administration has weaponized federal law enforcement against political opponents.

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Media Organizations Demand Answers

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sixteen news organizations are demanding access to sealed records surrounding the controversial raid.

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The legal confrontation involves 16 news organizations seeking access to the warrant materials, including applications filed by a coalition of 14 press organizations and The New York Times.

The groups argue that public access is essential to scrutinizing the government's actions against a sitting member of Congress.

Prosecutors acknowledged the public's interest in transparency but maintained that protecting the active investigation outweighs immediate disclosure.

The government also cited concerns about the privacy and reputations of individuals who have not been charged.

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DOJ Leaves Door Open to Future Revelations

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Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors say some sealed records could eventually be released once key investigative steps are completed.

Despite its aggressive opposition, the DOJ acknowledged that some records could eventually become public.

"The United States does not necessarily oppose unsealing some of these materials later," prosecutors wrote, specifying that appropriate redactions would be required.

The department suggested the court could reconsider disclosure once the warrant is fully executed and prosecutors announce a charging decision.

For now, the government is asking the judge to maintain the seal while investigators continue their work.

The filing does not announce criminal charges against Omar or establish that the investigation has intensified, although it confirms the probe remains ongoing.

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