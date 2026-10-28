EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Fights to Keep Ilhan Omar Raid Secrets Buried as Criminal Investigation Intensifies

The government argues that releasing the documents prematurely could jeopardize the investigation, expose sensitive information, and potentially compromise future law enforcement efforts.

In the filing, prosecutors blasted the media organizations' demands for immediate access to the sealed materials, calling their request premature. "This request sounds rash because it is rash," the government declared.

The DOJ urged the federal court to reject the applications until the warrant has been fully executed and a charging decision has been publicly announced.

Prosecutors warned that disclosing investigative materials could expose confidential sources, reveal law enforcement methods and create opportunities for potential evidence destruction or obstruction.

The filing also confirms that the investigation extends beyond the initial search of Omar's residence.

"The investigation of [the Subject and] other individuals continues," prosecutors wrote, quoting language from an earlier court ruling.