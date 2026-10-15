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EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ Faces New Court Battle as 14 Media Giants Fight to Unseal Ilhan Omar Raid Records

President Trump, IIahn Omar
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ilhan Omar's home raid has sparked a new legal battle as 14 major news organizations demand access to sealed search warrant records.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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President Trump's Justice Department is facing a new legal battle after 14 major news organizations demanded the release of secret court records tied to the federal raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the media organizations filed an application on Thursday, October 15, asking a federal judge to unseal the search warrant and other records connected to the October 12 raid, arguing the American public deserves to know why federal agents searched the home of a sitting member of Congress.

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Media Giants Demand Answers

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Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Trump's Justice Department faces pressure to release records tied to the October 12 raid on Omar.

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The organizations include ABC News, CNN, NBC News, Reuters, The Associated Press, Bloomberg, Politico, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

They are demanding access to the original search warrant, documents explaining why investigators requested it, and any evidence presented to the judge who approved the search.

The filing comes just three days after Department of Homeland Security agents searched Omar's home as part of an investigation reportedly involving her family's immigration paperwork. The Justice Department has acknowledged the search, but the underlying warrant records have remained sealed.

The news organizations argue that keeping those documents hidden prevents Americans from understanding why federal authorities took such an extraordinary step.

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Trump's Mar-a-Lago Raid Enters the Fight

Photo of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The 2022 Mar-a-Lago search is cited as a precedent in the fight over Omar's sealed warrant records.

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In a striking comparison, the filing points directly to the FBI's 2022 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. During that investigation, news organizations successfully pushed for the release of portions of the search warrant records, despite concerns that making the information public could interfere with an ongoing investigation.

The media organizations argue that similar transparency should apply to Omar's case. They contend that sensitive details could be blacked out without keeping the entire record hidden.

The raid has already sparked accusations that the Trump administration is using federal law enforcement against political opponents.

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Political Targeting Allegations Raise Questions

Photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

The October 12 raid on Omar's home has raised questions about the federal investigation into her family's immigration records.

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Omar previously described the government's actions as an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. Senior House Democrats also condemned the search, raising concerns about the administration's treatment of political adversaries.

Trump, meanwhile, publicly criticized Omar on the day of the raid, calling her a "terrible person," while distancing himself from the Justice Department's actions.

The filing does not establish that the search was politically motivated.

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Judge Asked to Release Secret Records

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Photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

News organizations want the court to reveal what justified the search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home.

The news organizations argue that the public's right to information outweighs the government's interest in keeping the documents entirely secret.

They also maintain that releasing the records could help Americans understand whether investigators had sufficient grounds to search Omar's home.

The filing asks the court to release the documents promptly, allowing only limited redactions where necessary. A judge has not ruled on the request in the materials reviewed.

For now, the evidence used to justify the search remains out of public view, leaving unanswered questions about what prompted federal agents to enter the congresswoman's home.

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