EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ Faces New Court Battle as 14 Media Giants Fight to Unseal Ilhan Omar Raid Records

The organizations include ABC News, CNN, NBC News, Reuters, The Associated Press, Bloomberg, Politico, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

They are demanding access to the original search warrant, documents explaining why investigators requested it, and any evidence presented to the judge who approved the search.

The filing comes just three days after Department of Homeland Security agents searched Omar's home as part of an investigation reportedly involving her family's immigration paperwork. The Justice Department has acknowledged the search, but the underlying warrant records have remained sealed.

The news organizations argue that keeping those documents hidden prevents Americans from understanding why federal authorities took such an extraordinary step.