Trump's U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche Declares Ilhan Omar Will Be Given Key Right During Fraud Investigation Not Given to Prez
Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Attorney General Todd Blanche said Rep. Ilhan Omar is free to speak publicly about the federal immigration fraud investigation involving her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This was a contrast he drew with the gag orders previously imposed on President Donald Trump during investigations into his conduct.
Blanche Claims DOJ Will Not Silence Omar
Speaking on the "Pod Force One" podcast with Miranda Devine, Blanche said the Justice Department has made no effort to restrict Omar's remarks.
"To the extent that (Omar's) commented on it, one of the things that she said is that we're not going to keep her quiet, right? We're not trying to keep her quiet," Blanche said. "There's no effort by the Department of Justice, unlike the last Department of Justice that worked very hard to keep President Trump quiet by getting gag orders and the like – that's not what we're doing."
The interview, recorded October 14 and published October 21, came as the investigation into Omar continued. Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer during the president's criminal cases, said he could not discuss details of the ongoing probe.
Blanche's Remarks on 'Pod Force One' Interview
Blanche also noted the Justice Department's anti-weaponization task force and pointed to past cases involving Trump, including indictments in multiple jurisdictions and a New York attorney general's civil action against Trump, his family, and his businesses.
"I don't think, I know, the American people see right through that," he said.
The Federal Investigation Into Omar Explained
The investigation concerns possible immigration fraud related to Omar's naturalization and her family's paperwork. Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar's Washington, D.C., residence on October 12 under a judicially authorized warrant and seized items including a phone, computers, notebooks, and a passport.
The inquiry is examining whether Omar or her late father made false statements about her age on immigration documents when she became a citizen in 2000, after arriving as a refugee from Somalia.
Officials have also referenced longstanding allegations, denied by Omar, that she entered into a marriage with a brother for immigration purposes.
Statements From Homeland Security Secretary
In an interview days after the search, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said agents executed multiple search warrants that day, that a judge had authorized the actions, and that investigators expected to present the matter to a grand jury.
"We wouldn't move forward, and President Trump didn't want to move forward either, unless we knew that it couldn't be politically driven," Mullin said. "This was about enforcing once again our nation's laws, and it's a strong case."