Trump's U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche Declares Ilhan Omar Will Be Given Key Right During Fraud Investigation Not Given to Prez

This was a contrast he drew with the gag orders previously imposed on President Donald Trump during investigations into his conduct.

Speaking on the "Pod Force One" podcast with Miranda Devine, Blanche said the Justice Department has made no effort to restrict Omar's remarks.

"To the extent that (Omar's) commented on it, one of the things that she said is that we're not going to keep her quiet, right? We're not trying to keep her quiet," Blanche said. "There's no effort by the Department of Justice, unlike the last Department of Justice that worked very hard to keep President Trump quiet by getting gag orders and the like – that's not what we're doing."

The interview, recorded October 14 and published October 21, came as the investigation into Omar continued. Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer during the president's criminal cases, said he could not discuss details of the ongoing probe.