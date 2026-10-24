Trump Family Feud Erupts as Donald Jr. 'Doesn't Agree' With His Dad Over Iran War

Donald Trump Jr. has privately opposed his father’s war with Iran from the start, even telling President Donald Trump that he did not want the United States drawn into another Middle East conflict, according to a report from The Atlantic.

Two people who have spoken directly with Trump Jr. about the conflict told the publication that he has repeatedly voiced his objections in private.

The reported disagreement comes as the nearly eight-month-old war has become increasingly unpopular with Americans, with 65% disapproving of the president’s handling of the military action in a recent Pew Research Center survey.