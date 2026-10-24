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Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Family Feud Erupts as Donald Jr. 'Doesn't Agree' With His Dad Over Iran War

Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly in disagreement with his father over the Iran war
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly in disagreement with his father over the Iran war

Oct. 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. has privately opposed his father’s war with Iran from the start, even telling President Donald Trump that he did not want the United States drawn into another Middle East conflict, according to a report from The Atlantic.

Two people who have spoken directly with Trump Jr. about the conflict told the publication that he has repeatedly voiced his objections in private.

The reported disagreement comes as the nearly eight-month-old war has become increasingly unpopular with Americans, with 65% disapproving of the president’s handling of the military action in a recent Pew Research Center survey.

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Why Does Donald Trump Jr. Oppose His Father's Iran War?

Donald Trump Jr. is somewhat opposing his father on the Middle East intervention matter.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. is somewhat opposing his father on the Middle East intervention matter.

According to The Atlantic, Trump Jr. has long been skeptical of U.S. military intervention abroad and believes the country should not enter another war in the Middle East.

A person close to Trump Jr. told the publication that he has kept those views private because he would not publicly break with his father on the issue.

“Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this,” the person said, adding that people familiar with Trump Jr. would not be surprised by his position.

The reported stance places Trump Jr. within the non-interventionist wing of the MAGA movement, where some supporters have questioned whether the war is consistent with the “America First” agenda.

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What Did Donald Trump Jr. Previously Say on Iran?

War with Iran starts as US and Israel begin large-scale joint airstrike
Source: MOHAMMED IBRAHIM/ UNSPLASH

War with Iran starts as US and Israel begin large-scale joint airstrike

Trump Jr.’s private opposition stands in contrast to comments he made publicly in April 2024, when Iran launched attacks against Israel.

“Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran?” he wrote on X at the time.

He then praised his father’s “strength and his resolve,” presenting Trump as someone who had kept the United States from being pulled into a wider conflict.

Did Charlie Kirk Have an Effect on Trump Jr.?

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Trump Jr. was also close to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who opposed the Iran war before his death in September 2025. The Atlantic cited their relationship while reporting on Trump Jr.’s private concerns.

However, the report does not establish that Kirk directly influenced Trump Jr.’s position. Their shared opposition to military intervention instead reflects a broader divide among Trump’s supporters over U.S. involvement overseas.

Trump Jr.’s spokesperson declined to comment to The Atlantic, while the White House did not directly address his reported objections.

A White House official defended the administration’s position, saying Iran had been “decimated” and that “one way or the other, the conflict in Iran will be over very soon.”

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