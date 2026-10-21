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Home > Politics

Trump's Son Don Jr. Told His Father He Opposed Iran War and Has Called Out the Conflict in 'Private,' According to Report

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and dad Donald Trump reportedly disagree on the Iran War.

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 2:03 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly voiced opposition to the Iran war in private conversations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two people who have spoken directly with Don Jr. said he's long been skeptical of foreign intervention and has made his opposition to the conflict with Iran known to his father.

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Don Jr. Privately Against Iran War

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Picture of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Trump Jr. would never publicly break with his father, according to a report.

One of the sources claimed, "Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can't imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject."

Another source called Don Jr. the "most MAGA" of them all, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Don Jr. declined to comment.

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Don Jr. Supported 'No New Wars' Campaign Promise

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Trump Jr. had previously criticized the Biden administration for its foreign policy.

Trump Jr. had a simple vision during the 2024 campaign: if elected, his father was going to keep America out of another war in the Middle East.

On April 13, 2024, as Iran launched missiles and drones toward Israel near the end of the Biden administration, Trump Jr. wrote on X, "Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve."

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Don Jr. Has Reportedly Spoken With His Father on Iran Conflict

Picture of Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Trump Jr. has reportedly spoken to his father privately on the Iran War.

The sources said that while Trump Jr. has remained publicly silent about his objections, he has been criticizing the military campaign in private conversations, including with his father.

He was especially close to Charlie Kirk, the late conservative activist who had particularly strong support for anti-interventionist views.

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2026 Iran War

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The US-Iran war began in February 2026.

Israel launched strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13, 2025, and the United States joined eight days later with Operation Midnight Hammer, in which American B-2 bombers dropped bunker-buster bombs on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan while submarine-launched cruise missiles struck additional targets.

On Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a much larger military offensive that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials, after which Iran retaliated with drones and missiles targeting Israel and American military installations across the Gulf.

The United States and Iran reached an interim agreement in June aimed at ending the conflict, but the deal collapsed and fighting resumed in July, and the war remains unresolved, with both sides still at odds over Iran's nuclear program, sanctions and continuing military operations.

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