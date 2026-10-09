EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk Reveals Why She Insisted On Seeing Husband Charlie's Body After Shooting

Despite a warning from an experienced police officer the sight of her husband's injuries could remain with her forever, Erika refused to leave the hospital without seeing him.

Recalling the officer's advice, she said the officer told her: "'I can't tell you not to see your husband,'" adding that they also warned her: "'But I've been doing this for more than 20 years. If it were my spouse, I wouldn't want to remember them this way.'"

Erika, however, was determined to confront the reality of her husband's death rather than allow somebody else to decide how she should remember their final moments together.

She added in a recent interview: "I looked back at (the police officer) and said, 'With all due respect, I want to see what they did to my husband. I didn't get a kiss goodbye this morning. I just want to kiss my husband.'"

Hospital staff subsequently removed medical tubes from Charlie's mouth, wrapped his wounded neck, and cleaned away as much blood as possible before allowing his wife to approach.