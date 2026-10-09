EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk Reveals Why She Insisted On Seeing Husband Charlie's Body After Shooting
Oct. 9 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has revealed she insisted on seeing her murdered husband Charlie Kirk's body because she wanted to understand what had happened to him and could not bear the thought of never kissing him goodbye.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old widow of the conservative activist, who was 31 when he was fatally shot during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, has described the devastating moments after he died in a new interview.
'I Just Want To Kiss My Husband'
Despite a warning from an experienced police officer the sight of her husband's injuries could remain with her forever, Erika refused to leave the hospital without seeing him.
Recalling the officer's advice, she said the officer told her: "'I can't tell you not to see your husband,'" adding that they also warned her: "'But I've been doing this for more than 20 years. If it were my spouse, I wouldn't want to remember them this way.'"
Erika, however, was determined to confront the reality of her husband's death rather than allow somebody else to decide how she should remember their final moments together.
She added in a recent interview: "I looked back at (the police officer) and said, 'With all due respect, I want to see what they did to my husband. I didn't get a kiss goodbye this morning. I just want to kiss my husband.'"
Hospital staff subsequently removed medical tubes from Charlie's mouth, wrapped his wounded neck, and cleaned away as much blood as possible before allowing his wife to approach.
Charlie Kirk's Final Expression Left a Lasting Impression
The encounter left Erika with an image she says she will never forget.
She said, "I'll never be able to put it into words," before recalling an unexpected expression on her husband's face. The widow added: "But Charlie had a smirk. It wasn't sad."
She described his green eyes as half-open and recalled the corners of his bloodied lips appearing to curl upward. To her, the expression carried a deeply personal spiritual meaning.
Erika imagined him communicating the words: "I just saw Jesus. I fought the good fight. I'm okay."
Charlie had been answering questions before thousands of spectators when a single gunshot struck his neck, sending members of the crowd fleeing in panic.
Investigators alleged the shot came from a rooftop overlooking the university courtyard in Orem, Utah.
The activist was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
Assassination Sparked Nationwide Outrage
Charlie's killing prompted condemnation across America's political divide, with President Donald Trump, 80, among those paying tribute to the influential conservative organizer.
Tyler Robinson, 23, has been charged with aggravated murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty, alleging the attack was politically motivated.
Robinson has not entered a plea.
The assassination left Erika raising the couple's two young children while assuming leadership of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization her husband helped establish.
She has subsequently spoken about her Christian faith and her determination to continue his political work, while explaining how she has helped their children understand their father's absence.
During a previous television interview, Erika said she had deliberately avoided watching footage of the shooting, despite insisting on seeing her husband's body afterward.
Charlie's assassination sent shockwaves across America, intensifying concerns about political violence, deepening partisan divisions and reigniting debates over free speech and campus security.
His killing prompted nationwide vigils, fierce political recriminations, and heightened security for public figures, while raising questions about the increasingly hostile climate surrounding American political discourse.