Erika Kirk Is Keeping Slain Charlie's Office Frozen as a Shrine
Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has preserved the office of her murdered husband, Charlie Kirk, as a shrine to his memory – refusing to take over his desk despite succeeding him as chief executive of the conservative organization he founded.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old widow has maintained the workspace at Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, following the assassination of the 31-year-old political activist in September 2025.
Charlie Kirk's Office Remains Frozen in Time
Rather than establish an office of her own, Erika works from a couch near her husband's desk, surrounded by reminders of his life and career.
The arrangement emerged during a visit to the organization's headquarters, where the couple's young son climbed into his father's chair, prompting an emotional reaction from his mother.
Erika said, "No one has sat there since Charlie," before admitting she makes an exception for her and Charlie's son, adding: "Only Mac can sit there."
The decision reflects the extent to which Charlie's presence continues to shape the Turning Point organization as his widow assumes responsibility for its operations and political activities.
Unfinished Executive Suite Preserves His Legacy
An entire floor intended to become Charlie's executive office suite has also remained untouched since his death.
Construction had begun before the shooting, but the space remains partially demolished, with the unfinished renovation preserved as it stood when Charlie was killed.
Erika's husband was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025, during an outdoor event attended by students and supporters.
The founder of Turning Point USA had been answering questions from the audience when a gunshot struck him in the neck, triggering panic among spectators and an extensive law enforcement response.
The popular podcaster was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, leaving behind Erika and their two young children.
Assassination Puts Widow at Center of Organization
His killing prompted tributes from prominent Republican figures, including President Trump, who had developed a close political relationship with the activist.
The alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, now 23, was arrested following a manhunt and charged with aggravated murder and other offenses.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Robinson has pleaded not guilty.
Investigators allege Robinson fired from a rooftop overlooking the university gathering, striking Charlie as he addressed the crowd.
The assassination intensified concerns about political violence in America and placed Erika, previously best known for her family and faith-based activities, at the center of a nationally influential conservative organization.
Turning Point USA's board subsequently appointed her chief executive, entrusting her with continuing the work Charlie began in 2012 to mobilize young conservative voters.
Family Memories Remain Inside Turning Point Headquarters
The couple's children had frequently accompanied their father to headquarters, where toys and miniature furniture remain alongside the professional equipment used to produce his political broadcasts.
Those belongings are still visible inside the office, according to a profile on Erika, which described the preserved workspace and the unfinished executive suite upstairs.
The family's attorneys have also announced plans to pursue legal action against Utah Valley University and the state of Utah, alleging security failures surrounding the fatal campus appearance.
Charlie was a close ally of Trump, 80, and played an influential role in mobilizing young conservative voters behind the president.
Following Charlie's assassination in September 2025, Trump described him as a "martyr for American freedom" and posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.