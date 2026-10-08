Erika Kirk Is Keeping Slain Charlie's Office Frozen as a Shrine

Erika Kirk has preserved the office of her murdered husband, Charlie Kirk , as a shrine to his memory – refusing to take over his desk despite succeeding him as chief executive of the conservative organization he founded.

Erika Kirk has kept her late husband Charlie's office frozen in time.

Rather than establish an office of her own, Erika works from a couch near her husband's desk, surrounded by reminders of his life and career.

The arrangement emerged during a visit to the organization's headquarters, where the couple's young son climbed into his father's chair, prompting an emotional reaction from his mother.

Erika said, "No one has sat there since Charlie," before admitting she makes an exception for her and Charlie's son, adding: "Only Mac can sit there."

The decision reflects the extent to which Charlie's presence continues to shape the Turning Point organization as his widow assumes responsibility for its operations and political activities.