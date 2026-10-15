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EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Guilfoyle Threatened With Defamation Lawsuit as Explosive Email to Trump's White House Chief of Staff Emerges

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle faces a reported defamation lawsuit.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing a new legal controversy after a Trump donor reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against her, as an explosive email addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles surfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, October 15, it was reported that businessman Eric Deters formally filed suit against the former U.S. ambassador to Greece. The reported lawsuit follows a bitter dispute over allegations Guilfoyle requested $100,000 to cover her American Express bill in exchange for political assistance.

In an email dated October 12, obtained by Radar and purportedly addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Donald Trump Jr., Deters appeared to offer a way to resolve his dispute with Guilfoyle.

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Explosive White House Email Surfaces

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Kimberly Guilfoyle,Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly copied on the October 12 email concerning his former fiancée.

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"If it helps you resolve the KG issue, I'll not sue her and her lawyer for defamation. But I expect the extradition and investigation," the message stated.

The email carried the subject line "Kimberly is digging a deeper hole."

The correspondence, shared publicly by Shirazi, has not been independently authenticated. It remains unclear whether Wiles responded or whether the White House considered Deters' demands.

The reported lawsuit's allegations, requested damages, and court jurisdiction have not yet been independently confirmed.

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$100K Credit Card Scandal

Photo of Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was named as a recipient of Eric Deters' email.

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The latest development follows reports that Guilfoyle allegedly asked Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express bill shortly before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing.

According to messages reviewed by a publication and CBS News, Guilfoyle allegedly urged Deters to transfer the money directly to her credit card account.

Deters claimed the request was connected to promises of access to influential figures within President Trump's administration. "It was quid pro quo," Deters claimed in an interview. He maintained that he never transferred the $100,000.

Guilfoyle's attorneys have challenged the authenticity of the messages and disputed Deters' account of their financial dealings.

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Donor Demands Investigation

Eric Deters
Source: @ERIC DETERS SHOW/YOUTUBE

Deters has accused Guilfoyle of failing to deliver promised political assistance.

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The dispute also involves Deters' longstanding efforts to secure the extradition of Dr. Abubakar Durrani, a surgeon accused of performing unnecessary spinal procedures.

Durrani fled the United States while facing federal healthcare fraud charges, according to previous reporting. Deters has argued that Guilfoyle promised to help attract political attention to the matter, but failed to deliver the assistance he expected.

His October 12 email suggests that securing an investigation and extradition remained central to his demands.

The message alone does not establish that any government official agreed to intervene.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Denies Allegations

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Donald Trump,Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle's attorneys have disputed Deters' allegations and challenged his account.

The controversy erupted as Guilfoyle departed her diplomatic position in Greece following reports about her financial dealings and conduct.

The former Fox News personality, who was previously engaged to Donald Jr., has denied the allegations against her and pledged to defend her reputation. Her attorneys have also disputed claims surrounding the alleged communications with Deters.

Whether the reported defamation lawsuit advances will depend on the actual court filing and subsequent proceedings.

For now, the newly circulated White House email raises additional questions about how far Deters pursued his dispute with Guilfoyle inside Trump's administration.

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