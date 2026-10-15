EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Guilfoyle Threatened With Defamation Lawsuit as Explosive Email to Trump's White House Chief of Staff Emerges

Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing a new legal controversy after a Trump donor reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against her, as an explosive email addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles surfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, October 15, it was reported that businessman Eric Deters formally filed suit against the former U.S. ambassador to Greece. The reported lawsuit follows a bitter dispute over allegations Guilfoyle requested $100,000 to cover her American Express bill in exchange for political assistance.

In an email dated October 12, obtained by Radar and purportedly addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Donald Trump Jr., Deters appeared to offer a way to resolve his dispute with Guilfoyle.