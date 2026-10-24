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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Staffer Britt McHenry 'Forced to Resign' From State Department After Hurling Drink at Fan at NBA Game

image of Britt McHenry
Source: @BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM

Trump staffer Britt McHenry was reportedly forced to resign from the State Department.

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Oct. 24 2026, Updated 4:32 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump staffer Britt McHenry has reportedly been forced to resign from her position at the State Department after a confrontation at a Washington Wizards game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old press adviser was escorted out of Capital One Arena on Wednesday, October 21, after video showed her throwing a drink toward fans who were chanting for her to leave.

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Britt McHenry's Promotion Turns Into a Scandal

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image of Britt McHenry's government career allegedly ended less than 24 hours after she received a major promotion.
Source: @BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM

Britt McHenry's government career allegedly ended less than 24 hours after she received a major promotion.

McHenry was promoted on October 21 to lead External Affairs and Press for under secretary Jacob Helberg's team, according to a source.

"She was forced to resign [over the incident]," a source shared. "She was promoted and fired within 24 hours."

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What Happened at the Wizards Game?

image of Britt McHenry was escorted out of Capital One Arena after video appeared to show her throwing a drink at fans chanting for her to leave.
Source: @BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM

Britt McHenry was escorted out of Capital One Arena after video appeared to show her throwing a drink at fans chanting for her to leave.

According to a source, the altercation began when a fan "heckled" Milwaukee Bucks player Kyle Kuzma, who is engaged to model Winnie Harlow, making insulting comments about Harlow's appearance.

The source claimed McHenry told the heckler to "ease up," prompting the fan to turn on her and allegedly "threw a drink on her."

Video obtained by TMZ appeared to show McHenry tossing a drink as spectators chanted, "Get her out!"

Fans threw multiple items toward her as arena staff escorted her away. McHenry blew kisses to the crowd as she exited amid boos.

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Source: @TMZ/X

The video of Britt McHenry was shared on October 22.

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'Beyond Excited to Start This New Chapter'

image of Britt McHenry joined the Trump administration in September as a press adviser working under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Source: @BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM

Britt McHenry joined the Trump administration in September as a press adviser working under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

McHenry joined the diplomatic agency in September as a press adviser covering Europe and Africa under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

She celebrated the appointment on X, writing, "It is true. I am honored to serve as a newly appointed press advisor to the State Department, our country's highest diplomatic institution. Proud to serve for and work alongside some truly incredible people."

In a separate LinkedIn post, she said she was "beyond excited to start this new chapter" and grateful to those who helped her secure the opportunity.

After 17 years covering news on camera, she said she could apply her experience to the country's diplomatic agency.

"As a fellow Floridian, I have followed and admired Secretary Marco Rubio's political career from its inception to the outstanding leadership he shows today in the Administration," McHenry added. "He has appointed an exceptional staff, and I look forward to serving them and our nation."

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2015 ESPN Suspension

image of The incident has drawn renewed attention to Britt McHenry's 2015 ESPN suspension.
Source: @BRITTMCHENRY/INSTAGRAM

The incident has drawn renewed attention to Britt McHenry's 2015 ESPN suspension.

McHenry previously made headlines in 2015 after ESPN suspended her when footage emerged of her berating a towing company employee in Washington, D.C..

"Do you feel good about your job? So I could be a college dropout and do the same thing? Why, 'cause I have a brain, and you don't?" she said in the video.

"Maybe if I was missing some teeth, they would hire me, huh?... 'Cause I’m on television, and you're in a f------ trailer, honey," she added.

McHenry later apologized, saying she had allowed her "emotions to get the best" of her.

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