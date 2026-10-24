Trump Staffer Britt McHenry 'Forced to Resign' From State Department After Hurling Drink at Fan at NBA Game

McHenry joined the diplomatic agency in September as a press adviser covering Europe and Africa under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

She celebrated the appointment on X, writing, "It is true. I am honored to serve as a newly appointed press advisor to the State Department, our country's highest diplomatic institution. Proud to serve for and work alongside some truly incredible people."

In a separate LinkedIn post, she said she was "beyond excited to start this new chapter" and grateful to those who helped her secure the opportunity.

After 17 years covering news on camera, she said she could apply her experience to the country's diplomatic agency.

"As a fellow Floridian, I have followed and admired Secretary Marco Rubio's political career from its inception to the outstanding leadership he shows today in the Administration," McHenry added. "He has appointed an exceptional staff, and I look forward to serving them and our nation."