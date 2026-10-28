Donald Trump Accused of 'Tossing Cash' at Girl, 13, After Alleged 'Savage Sexual Attack' and Telling Her to 'Get a F---ing Abortion,' Lawsuit Claims
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was accused of throwing a pile of cash at a then 13-year-old girl and telling her to "get a f--king abortion" after allegedly sexually assaulting her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The accusations have been made public in an explosive new House Judiciary Committee report that alleges Trump and Jeffrey Epstein abused a bevy of models in the mid-'90s.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Sexual Assaults
According to the report, Trump and Epstein were accused of abusing at least 11 women – five of whom "have directly accused Trump of sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence."
Several of the accusers were minors when they claim Trump and Epstein assaulted them. One of them, who was only identified by the pseudonym "Katie Johnson," alleged to the FBI that Trump and Epstein repeatedly assaulted her at Epstein's New York residence in 1994, when she was 13.
According to her sworn criminal complaint, Trump "did willfully and with extreme malice violate her Civil Rights under 18 U.S.C.; 2241 by sexually and physically abusing Plaintiff Johnson by forcing her to engage in various perverted and depraved s-x acts by threatening physical harm to Plaintiff Johnson and also her family."
Johnson went into graphic detail about four of her alleged encounters with Trump, claiming she was "forced to manually stimulate Defendant Trump with the use of her hand and mouth."
Donald Trump Allegedly Threatened Young Girl
The minor claimed Trump and Epstein would routinely physically beat her if she complained, and threatened her life and the lives of her family if she tried to report the alleged activities.
Johnson claimed that after their final sexual encounter, she begged to know if Trump planned to follow through on his threats.
"When the Plaintiff, Katie Johnson, in tears, asked Defendant Trump if he was going to kill her as he had implied earlier, Defendant Trump grabbed his wallet and threw some money at her and screamed that she should use the money 'to get a f--king abortion,'" the complaint alleges.
More Accusations Levied Against Donald Trump
Johnson's alleged tale of terror is just one of several allegations from Trump's accusers. Among the accusations, former model and beauty queen Beatrice Keul claimed Trump assaulted her in a Plaza Hotel suite during his November 1993 American Dream Pageant. Keul said Trump promised to help her gain admission to New York University in return.
Another woman, Stacey Williams, claimed Trump groped her in his Trump Tower office while Epstein stood beside them. Williams said the men allegedly smiled and continued talking during the assault.
House Judiciary Chairman Jamie Raskin called out the president and accused the Justice Department of trying to suppress the stories to protect Trump.
"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein 'just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," Raskin said in a statement. "Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network."
Donald Trump Kicked Jeffrey Epstein Out of His Club
Trump has been adamant that he was never close with Epstein, and he kicked him out of his Mar-a-Lago resort and ended their friendship after the financier repeatedly hired away his spa workers.
Last year, Trump opened up about his fallout with Epstein, telling reporters, "People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."
"And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people," he continued. "And he was fine. Then, not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'Out of here.'"