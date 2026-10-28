Donald Trump Accused of 'Tossing Cash' at Girl, 13, After Alleged 'Savage Sexual Attack' and Telling Her to 'Get a F---ing Abortion,' Lawsuit Claims

According to the report, Trump and Epstein were accused of abusing at least 11 women – five of whom "have directly accused Trump of sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence."

Several of the accusers were minors when they claim Trump and Epstein assaulted them. One of them, who was only identified by the pseudonym "Katie Johnson," alleged to the FBI that Trump and Epstein repeatedly assaulted her at Epstein's New York residence in 1994, when she was 13.

According to her sworn criminal complaint, Trump "did willfully and with extreme malice violate her Civil Rights under 18 U.S.C.; 2241 by sexually and physically abusing Plaintiff Johnson by forcing her to engage in various perverted and depraved s-x acts by threatening physical harm to Plaintiff Johnson and also her family."

Johnson went into graphic detail about four of her alleged encounters with Trump, claiming she was "forced to manually stimulate Defendant Trump with the use of her hand and mouth."