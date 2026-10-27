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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'None of These Allegations Are True': The White House Responds to Beatrice Keul's Allegation Against Donald Trump in a House Democrats’ Report

The Trump administration has fired back at allegations made by a former beauty queen.
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

The Trump administration has fired back at allegations made by a former beauty queen.

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Oct. 27 2026, Updated 1:49 p.m. ET

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The White House has fired back at an explosive new report from the House Judiciary Committee that accuses Donald Trump of "directly sexually assaulting" at least five women before becoming president, RadarOnline.com can report.

Staffers have specifically singled out resurfaced allegations that the former real estate developer assaulted a model at a Trump-sponsored beauty pageant in 1993.

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Beatrice Keul Meets Donald Trump

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Beatrice Keul claims Trump assaulted her during a pageant.
Source: HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Beatrice Keul claims Trump assaulted her during a pageant.

Beatrice Keul told the committee that she first met Trump in November 1993, when the businessman was 47, and she was a 23-year-old banking executive and part-time model.

The now 55-year-old won second place in the Miss Switzerland 1992 pageant in Zurich and reached the final round of the Miss Europe competition in Istanbul that year.

Keul said she then received an invitation from the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant, offering an all-expenses-paid trip to New York and Atlantic City to compete.

However, she alleged that after agreeing to a "private meeting" with Trump at the Plaza Hotel, he "jumped on her," kissed her, and tried to lift her dress.

"He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could," Keul previously said. "It was violent, it was quick, it was intense. I was screaming for help, and nobody came. It was bad."

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Donald Trump 'Warned' Beatrice Keul Not to Talk

She shared her story with a House Judiciary Committee.
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM

She shared her story with a House Judiciary Committee.

Keul claimed that after the alleged encounter, Trump warned her to keep quiet about what happened.

"He threatened me. He clearly told me that I must keep quiet… otherwise, bad things can happen," she alleged, adding that she took that as a threat to her personal safety.

However, in a statement to Radar, the White House dismissed Keul's claims.

"None of these allegations are true," slammed White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis. "This 'report' is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump's historic achievements."

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Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Keul said she was also introduced to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Keul said she was also introduced to Jeffrey Epstein.

But that wasn't Keul's only encounter with a powerful businessman during her stay. She also alleged that she was approached that same day by convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who introduced himself as Trump's "best friend," before allegedly telling her she was meant to be his "prey."

"Straight away he told me, 'I'm Don's best friend', so I trusted him," she said about Epstein. "He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, 'I will take care of you.'"

Keul claimed Epstein offered to cover her travel and accommodation costs, describing a world of luxury and connections, but she claimed that she quickly grew uneasy around Epstein.

"I became very suspicious," she told the outlet. "I didn't like the way he talked to me. He was very slimy. He wasn't my type at all."

Once again, the White House rejected Keul's story, with Bis telling Radar, "The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein."

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The White House has distanced Trump from any Epstein accusations.
Source: MEGA

The White House has distanced Trump from any Epstein accusations.

Keul's testimony is just one story and detail from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997.

"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein 'just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," claimed Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee. "Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network.

"Five women have directly accused Trump of sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence; others have indicated that Epstein or [Ghislaine] Maxwell attempted to traffic them to Trump."

Raskin is calling for a "complete and independent investigation," including appointing an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute Epstein's alleged co-conspirators.

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