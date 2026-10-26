Donald Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting 'At Least Five Women' While in Jeffrey Epstein's 'Close Company,' House Report Claims
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
An explosive new report from the House Judiciary Committee accuses Donald Trump of "directly sexually assaulting" at least five women, all while in the company of predator Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest accusations from the Democratically controlled committee claim the president might have been a "co-conspirator" in Epstein's plots to traffic and abuse young women in the 1990s.
The Evidence Against Trump
The sweeping new committee staff report features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997, in New York and Palm Beach.
"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein 'just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee. "Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network.
"Five women have directly accused Trump of sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence; others have indicated that Epstein or [Ghislaine] Maxwell attempted to traffic them to Trump."
New Accusations From Multiple Women
Among the new accusations, former model and beauty queen Beatrice Keul claimed Trump assaulted her in a Plaza Hotel suite during his November 1993 American Dream Pageant. Keul said Trump promised to help her gain admission to New York University in return.
Another woman, Stacey Williams, claimed Trump groped her in his Trump Tower office while Epstein stood beside them. Williams said the men allegedly smiled and continued talking during the assault.
Several of the accusers were minors when they claim Trump and Epstein assaulted them. One of them, who was only identified by the pseudonym "Katie Johnson," alleged to the FBI that Trump and Epstein repeatedly assaulted her at Epstein's New York residence in 1994, when she was 13.
According to Raskin, "She said the men argued over who would take her virginity."
Democrats Want Answers
Raskin is calling for a "complete and independent investigation," including appointing an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute Epstein's co-conspirators.
The Democratic chair blasted his Republican counterparts, accusing them of failing to investigate the claims in the past out of loyalty to Trump.
"These women have spoken to investigators and, in some cases, testified under oath, yet Trump's Justice Department has shut down investigations, deliberately withheld evidence and, through Todd Blanche, prevented Ghislaine Maxwell from discussing a survivor whose account implicated Trump," Raskin ranted. "All while insisting there is no basis upon which to investigate Epstein's possible accomplices.
"Trump’s Justice Department appears to be covering up these crimes to protect the President."
Trump Distances Himself From Epstein
Trump has been adamant that he was never close with Epstein, and he kicked him out of his Mar-a-Lago resort and ended their friendship after the financier repeatedly hired away his spa workers for his nefarious acts.
Last year, Trump opened up about his fallout with Epstein, telling reporters, "People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."
The politician continued: "And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. Then, not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'Out of here.'"