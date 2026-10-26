Donald Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting 'At Least Five Women' While in Jeffrey Epstein's 'Close Company,' House Report Claims

The sweeping new committee staff report features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997, in New York and Palm Beach.

"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein 'just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee. "Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network.

"Five women have directly accused Trump of sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence; others have indicated that Epstein or [Ghislaine] Maxwell attempted to traffic them to Trump."