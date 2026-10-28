Donald Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl, 13, and Threatening to Make Her 'Disappear' if She Spoke Out, Explosive Democratic Report Alleges

In an official complaint to authorities, a woman who was only identified as "Katie Johnson" claimed she was "enticed by promises of money and a modeling career to attend a series of underage s-x parties" at Epstein's home when she was just 13.

Trump was allegedly a guest at the parties, and Johnson details at least four separate times in which she was allegedly assaulted by the real estate mogul.

During their fourth and final encounter, Johnson claims Trump "tied her to a bed," then proceeded to forcibly assault her.

"During the course of this savage sexual attack, Plaintiff Johnson loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to 'please wear a condom'," the complaint continued. "Defendant Trump responded by violently striking Plaintiff Johnson in the face with his open hand and screaming that 'he would do whatever he wanted' as he refused to wear protection."