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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl, 13, and Threatening to Make Her 'Disappear' if She Spoke Out, Explosive Democratic Report Alleges

Donald Trump is accused of threatening a 13-year-old girl after an alleged sexual encounter, according to a report.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is accused of threatening a 13-year-old girl after an alleged sexual encounter, according to a report.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 13-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com can report, and then allegedly threatening to make her "disappear" if she tried to tell her story.

The allegations are part of an explosive new report from the House Judiciary Committee that claims Trump sexually assaulted at least five women years before becoming president, and all in the company of Jeffrey Epstein.

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A Then 13-Year-Old Girl Alleges Donald Trump Sexually Assaulted Her

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The president allegedly threatened to make the girl "disappear" if she reported the act.
Source: MEGA

The president allegedly threatened to make the girl "disappear" if she reported the act.

In an official complaint to authorities, a woman who was only identified as "Katie Johnson" claimed she was "enticed by promises of money and a modeling career to attend a series of underage s-x parties" at Epstein's home when she was just 13.

Trump was allegedly a guest at the parties, and Johnson details at least four separate times in which she was allegedly assaulted by the real estate mogul.

During their fourth and final encounter, Johnson claims Trump "tied her to a bed," then proceeded to forcibly assault her.

"During the course of this savage sexual attack, Plaintiff Johnson loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to 'please wear a condom'," the complaint continued. "Defendant Trump responded by violently striking Plaintiff Johnson in the face with his open hand and screaming that 'he would do whatever he wanted' as he refused to wear protection."

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Donald Trump Reportedly Warned Teen He'd 'Make Her Disappear'

Trump allegedly met the girl at a party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Trump allegedly met the girl at a party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein.

When their encounter was over, Johnson said Trump threatened her and her family with violence if she ever reported what happened, allegedly warning her, "We'll make you disappear."

Through tears, Johnson reportedly asked Trump "if he was going to kill her as he had implied earlier." He apparently never answered the question.

According to the House documents, Trump "grabbed his wallet and threw some money at her and screamed that she should use the money 'to get a f--king abortion."

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Democrats Call for New Investigations Into Allegations

The allegations are part of a larger probe that accuses Trump of sexual assaults.
Source: MEGA

The allegations are part of a larger probe that accuses Trump of sexual assaults.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, which released the new report, has called for a "complete and independent investigation" into the new allegations, including appointing an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute Epstein and his co-conspirators.

The Democratic chair blasted his Republican counterparts, accusing them of failing to investigate the claims in the past out of loyalty to Trump.

"These women have spoken to investigators and, in some cases, testified under oath, yet Trump's Justice Department has shut down investigations, deliberately withheld evidence and, through Todd Blanche, prevented Ghislaine Maxwell from discussing a survivor whose account implicated Trump," Raskin ranted. "All while insisting there is no basis upon which to investigate Epstein's possible accomplices.

"Trump’s Justice Department appears to be covering up these crimes to protect the President."

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Trump has slammed the report and denied any illegal activities.
Source: MEGA

Trump has slammed the report and denied any illegal activities.

But the White House has vehemently denied the report, telling Radar in a statement, "None of these allegations are true."

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis further claimed, "This 'report' is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump's historic achievements."

Bis also claimed Trump had ended his relationship with Epstein long ago.

"The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein," she said.

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