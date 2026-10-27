Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly 'Argued Over Who Would Take 13-Year-Old Girl's Virginity,' Per Explosive House Report
Oct. 27 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly got into a screaming dispute over which of the accused sexual predators would "take the virginity" of a 13-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The chilling accusations come as part of a just-released House Judiciary Committee report that claims the president sexually assaulted at least five women, all while in the company of the disgraced financier.
New Accusations Target Donald Trump
The report details alleged evidence involving 11 women in total, including several who claimed to have been minors when Trump allegedly assaulted them.
One of the most graphic testimonies reported by the committee came from a woman who was identified only as "Katie Johnson." According to the report, Johnson alleged to the FBI that Trump and Epstein repeatedly assaulted her at Epstein’s New York residence in 1994, when she was just 13.
In an official complaint to authorities provided by the House committee, Johnson alleges that she was "subject to extreme sexual and physical abuse by the Defendants, Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey E. Epstein, during a four-month time span covering the months of June-September 1994 when Plaintiff Johnson was still only a minor of age 13."
Johnson allegedly told lawyers that "she was enticed by promises of money and a modeling career to attend a series of underage s-x parties held at the New York City residence of Defendant Jeffrey E. Epstein and attended by Defendant Donald J. Trump."
Donald Trump vs. Jeffrey Epstein
Johnson testified that she had relations with Trump at least four times. According to her criminal complaint, "the two Defendants were arguing over who would be the one to take Plaintiff Johnson's virginity.
"The Defendant, Donald J. Trump, was clearly heard referring to Defendant, Jeffrey E. Epstein, as a 'Jew B----rd' as he yelled at Defendant Epstein, that clearly, he, Defendant Trump, should be the lucky one to 'pop the cherry' of Plaintiff Johnson."
Donald Trump 'Threw Money' at the Teen
According to Johnson, during their final assault encounter, she "loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to 'please wear a condom'."
"Defendant Trump responded by violently striking Plaintiff Johnson in the face with his open hand and screaming that 'he would do whatever he wanted' as he refused to wear protection."
Johnson claims that after he was finished with her, Trump "grabbed his wallet and threw some money at her and screamed that she should use the money 'to get a f--king abortion.'"
Donald Trump 'Kicked Epstein Out'
The White House has firmly dismissed the stunning accusations, telling Radar in a statement: "None of these allegations are true."
White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis further claimed, "This 'report' is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump's historic achievements."
Bis also reiterated that Trump had ended his relationship with Epstein.
"The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein," she said.
Last year, Trump opened up about his fallout with Epstein, telling reporters, "People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."
"And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people," he continued. "And he was fine. Then, not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'Out of here.'"