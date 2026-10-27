Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly 'Argued Over Who Would Take 13-Year-Old Girl's Virginity,' Per Explosive House Report

The report details alleged evidence involving 11 women in total, including several who claimed to have been minors when Trump allegedly assaulted them.

One of the most graphic testimonies reported by the committee came from a woman who was identified only as "Katie Johnson." According to the report, Johnson alleged to the FBI that Trump and Epstein repeatedly assaulted her at Epstein’s New York residence in 1994, when she was just 13.

In an official complaint to authorities provided by the House committee, Johnson alleges that she was "subject to extreme sexual and physical abuse by the Defendants, Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey E. Epstein, during a four-month time span covering the months of June-September 1994 when Plaintiff Johnson was still only a minor of age 13."

Johnson allegedly told lawyers that "she was enticed by promises of money and a modeling career to attend a series of underage s-x parties held at the New York City residence of Defendant Jeffrey E. Epstein and attended by Defendant Donald J. Trump."