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EXCLUSIVE: Gandalf Working Himself Into Grave — Friends Beg Aging and Ailing Ian McKellen, 86, to Slow Down

ian mckellen friends beg slow down
Source: MEGA

Ian McKellen, 86, worries friends as they urge the aging actor to slow down amid health concerns.

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April 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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X-MEN star Ian McKellen has suffered scary health problems over the years, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 86-year-old acting icon keeps pushing harder than ever – leaving alarmed friends and family fearing he's working himself into an early grave.

A source close to the Lord of the Rings actor said: "Sir Ian has created an open conversation around his personal and professional circle about how much time he really has left. Part of it is just gallows humor, which Ian has always leaned on, but there's also this part of him that just wants the people around him to know that he isn't afraid of dying and he isn't afraid to take on as much work as he can in the meantime."

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Ian McKellen has filmed the next 'Avengers' movie and plans another 'Lord of the Rings' installment despite past health setbacks.
Source: MEGA

Ian McKellen has filmed the next 'Avengers' movie and plans another 'Lord of the Rings' installment despite past health setbacks.

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The insider added: "He's already filmed the next Avengers movie and if all goes according to plan, he's going to be filming one more Lord of the Rings installment during 2026.

"And he's doing it all with a big smile on his face, which is admirable."

The actor's health has reportedly taken a nosedive since he fell off the stage during the Player Kings show at a London theater in June 2024.

While suffering a "chipped vertebra and fractured wrist," he noted "I consider myself lucky" because he was wearing a "fat suit [that] saved my ribs and other joints."

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Fragile Star Refuses to Slow

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Following a 2024 stage fall during 'Player Kings,' McKellen said he suffered a chipped vertebra and fractured wrist.
Source: MEGA

Following a 2024 stage fall during 'Player Kings,' McKellen said he suffered a chipped vertebra and fractured wrist.

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The fragile oldster stayed at home, saying: "I'm nervous someone might bump into me, and I've been dealing with agonizing pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took."

And in September, he said he had to cancel an appearance because his docs advised him not to fly.

Still, he refuses to slow down and reprises his Magneto role in Avengers: Doomsday, set for release on Dec. 18.

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McKellen Refuses to Retire

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'Avengers: Doomsday' will see McKellen reprise Magneto as insiders said he refuses to slow down.
Source: MEGA

'Avengers: Doomsday' will see McKellen reprise Magneto as insiders said he refuses to slow down.

The insider noted that while McKellen "has many famous members of his acting generation who have been retired for years or who have no intention of doing much acting anymore, Ian loves being on sets and he especially loves the giant paychecks he can still command for these big franchises.

"He's not obsessed with his mortality or his health, and he's not going to give up this awesome career he worked so hard to create even one second before he absolutely has to."

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