EXCLUSIVE: Gandalf Working Himself Into Grave — Friends Beg Aging and Ailing Ian McKellen, 86, to Slow Down

X-MEN star Ian McKellen has suffered scary health problems over the years, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 86-year-old acting icon keeps pushing harder than ever – leaving alarmed friends and family fearing he's working himself into an early grave.

A source close to the Lord of the Rings actor said: "Sir Ian has created an open conversation around his personal and professional circle about how much time he really has left. Part of it is just gallows humor, which Ian has always leaned on, but there's also this part of him that just wants the people around him to know that he isn't afraid of dying and he isn't afraid to take on as much work as he can in the meantime."