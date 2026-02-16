EXCLUSIVE: Iconic 'Lord of the Rings' Star Facing His Grim Final Days By Admitting All Their Pals Are Dead and Mortality is 'Ever Present'

The 86-year-old has confessed he's finally "accepted that I'm not immortal" since his 2024 fall.

Gandalf star Sir Ian McKellen has admitted no magic will allow him to escape his mortality – sparking fears he is on his last legs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His latest role is being part of the cast of the virtual reality production An Ark at the Shed.

McKellen added: "When you are young, death is astonishing, a fascinating thing, but it's a feature of getting older. Death becomes ever-present."

He has now confessed about the impact of the incident: "I have accepted that I'm not immortal. Yet I still function. And really, the inevitability of mortality comes not just from what you are feeling about yourself, but the simple fact that your friends die - all the time."

Stage and big screen veteran McKellen suffered a brutal tumble while performing in Player Kings at London's Noel Coward Theatre and made a gradual return to work after he suffered a chipped vertebra and a fractured wrist.

A source told us: "Ian is clearly dwelling on his mortality now, and his inner circle thinks he should simply relax and stop trying to push himself. He has nothing left to prove at this point, and if he is on his last legs, he should just enjoy his twilight years."

But McKellen reassured fans: "I can still remember lines and so, considering my age, all is well."

He added: "If something goes wrong with your body, mind, or disposition, you can just stop while filming and say, 'Can I have a tea? You can't stop live theatre."

McKellen also said he has developed a fear of doing live theatre as he may forget lines.

McKellen was wearing a fat suit at the time of his theater fall. His foot got caught in a chair during a battle scene. As he shook it loose, he slipped on a newspaper scattered on the stage.

He said the injury felt much more serious in the moment, and the biggest challenge in the wake of the injury was dealing with the "mental disturbance" it caused.

He added on the Greatest Hits Radio Drivetime Show: "What I've been left with is not so much a physical injury, but a mental disturbance because I thought it was much more serious at the time than it was.

"I think I thought I was about to die, I thought I'd broken my neck, I'd forgotten, but apparently, I'd said, 'I've broken my neck, I am dying,' and if I said it, I must have thought that I was. And I've just got to deal with that. I'm not dying, not just yet and I hope I'll get back to acting again on stage."

McKellen's fall was cushioned by an audience member, and he joked in a separate interview: "I don't remember exactly what happened.

"I finally found out who she was, and so I've been in contact with her. But I hope she's alright!"