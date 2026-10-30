EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Wants to Quit Britain Forever'

Harry's alleged anxieties come as Markle has confirmed she has taken a role fronting the new series of Junior MasterChef in Australia, which will take her away from the UK for weeks.

Sources also claimed she is "desperate" to quit the UK to avoid facing questions about the child abuse allegations currently swamping her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

An insider added: "Meghan has spent years building a life around Montecito, and it's understandable that she might find a return to rural England quite restrictive. Her friends, professional interests, and familiar routines are largely based in California. A beautiful house in the countryside doesn't automatically replace all those things. There is a difference between enjoying a few weeks somewhere and deciding that it's where you want to raise your family permanently.

"If Meghan does decide that Britain isn't somewhere she wants to live, that would present Harry with a very difficult personal choice. His renewed involvement in British events suggests that maintaining a connection with the country matters to him. But the family has already established a substantial life in America. The question isn't simply where they would prefer to spend their holidays – it's where they believe their children should grow up."

The source said, "One of the biggest differences between California and Britain is Meghan's proximity to her mother. Having Doria nearby has reportedly been an important part of her family life, particularly while raising two young children. Telephone calls and occasional visits aren't necessarily a substitute for that everyday connection. If Meghan is already feeling isolated, being separated from the people she normally turns to could make the adjustment considerably harder.

"A Christmas visit to California could become a significant moment if Meghan is already questioning her future in Britain. Returning to familiar surroundings would give her an opportunity to compare the two lifestyles after spending several months away. If she finds that she feels considerably happier in Montecito, it may strengthen her preference for making America the family's permanent base."