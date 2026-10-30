EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Wants to Quit Britain Forever'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be contemplating leaving Britain permanently after a difficult return to the country, with sources telling RadarOnline.com an unfriendly reception and growing homesickness are threatening her attempts to rebuild a life alongside Prince Harry in the UK.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, returned to Britain nearly two months ago with Harry, 42, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants to Quit Britain Forever
The family is believed to be staying in the Cotswolds, where Markle has been photographed visiting local pubs. However, insiders told us a hostile reception has complicated the couple's efforts to settle into British life.
One source claimed Markle has struggled with the transition despite maintaining a supportive public appearance. The insider claimed that she misses California, particularly the family's Montecito home, her friends and her mother, Doria Ragland.
The source also suggested Markle's apparent unhappiness extends beyond ordinary homesickness, saying she has also struggled with adjusting to the quieter pace of life in the British countryside.
Our insider claimed: "Meghan went into this believing that returning to Britain might offer her family a chance to start a different chapter, but the reality has apparently been much harder than she anticipated. California represents everything she associates with feeling settled, independent, and comfortable.
"Britain, by comparison, seems to bring back memories of a period she would rather leave behind.
"What appears to have upset Meghan most is the feeling that she's being judged before she's even had an opportunity to establish herself in the community. There have been reports about locals in the pub objecting to her presence, and locals objecting to her heavy security arrangements."
They noted, "Harry's relationship with Britain is complicated, but it's still the country where he grew up, and there are parts of his life there that he clearly values.
"Meghan doesn't have that same connection. She has a home in California, longstanding friendships, and a lifestyle she understands, and Harry is now fearing she is set to quit Britain forever."
Meghan Markle's Australia TV Role Adds to Prince Harry's Worries
Harry's alleged anxieties come as Markle has confirmed she has taken a role fronting the new series of Junior MasterChef in Australia, which will take her away from the UK for weeks.
Sources also claimed she is "desperate" to quit the UK to avoid facing questions about the child abuse allegations currently swamping her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.
An insider added: "Meghan has spent years building a life around Montecito, and it's understandable that she might find a return to rural England quite restrictive. Her friends, professional interests, and familiar routines are largely based in California. A beautiful house in the countryside doesn't automatically replace all those things. There is a difference between enjoying a few weeks somewhere and deciding that it's where you want to raise your family permanently.
"If Meghan does decide that Britain isn't somewhere she wants to live, that would present Harry with a very difficult personal choice. His renewed involvement in British events suggests that maintaining a connection with the country matters to him. But the family has already established a substantial life in America. The question isn't simply where they would prefer to spend their holidays – it's where they believe their children should grow up."
The source said, "One of the biggest differences between California and Britain is Meghan's proximity to her mother. Having Doria nearby has reportedly been an important part of her family life, particularly while raising two young children. Telephone calls and occasional visits aren't necessarily a substitute for that everyday connection. If Meghan is already feeling isolated, being separated from the people she normally turns to could make the adjustment considerably harder.
"A Christmas visit to California could become a significant moment if Meghan is already questioning her future in Britain. Returning to familiar surroundings would give her an opportunity to compare the two lifestyles after spending several months away. If she finds that she feels considerably happier in Montecito, it may strengthen her preference for making America the family's permanent base."
Friends and Montecito Life Offer Comfort
Meghan's recent outings have included visits with Kelly Zajfen and friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi.
The Duchess has also promoted a Christmas advent calendar through her lifestyle brand, As Ever, featuring an illustration reportedly depicting the Sussexes' Montecito property.
One report has claimed pub employees refused to serve Meghan during an outing with DeGeneres and De Rossi.
Other accounts alleged shoppers and staff at a local farm shop were irritated by the security arrangements accompanying her visits to stores.