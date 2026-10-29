Inside Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris' Shocking Allegations Against the Late Mogul — Including Claims of Attempting to Force Incest

Harris, 40, was featured on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast on Tuesday, where she spoke about the late media mogul and their turbulent relationship – including moments with twin playmates Kristina and Karissa Shannon that left her uncomfortable, unhygienic adult toys, and more.

Karissa and Kristina Shannon were favorited by Hefner, joining at only 17.

Harris recalled feeling uneasy in the bedroom at times. In one alleged disturbing instance, Crystal claimed the mogul tried to shove the twins' heads into each other's v----- "to engage with each other sexually."

"That is incest. That is disgusting," Harris continued. "I didn’t want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard."

Harris said that interactions Hefner would have with her and other women were "not cool." "

He just needed more of a high or stimulation," she said. "There was nothing intimate about anything to do with him."