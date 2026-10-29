Inside Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris' Shocking Allegations Against the Late Mogul — Including Claims of Attempting to Force Incest
Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Model Crystal Harris made appalling allegations about her late husband Hugh Hefner, RadarOnline.com can report.
Harris, 40, was featured on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast on Tuesday, where she spoke about the late media mogul and their turbulent relationship – including moments with twin playmates Kristina and Karissa Shannon that left her uncomfortable, unhygienic adult toys, and more.
Crystal Harris Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Experiences
Harris recalled feeling uneasy in the bedroom at times. In one alleged disturbing instance, Crystal claimed the mogul tried to shove the twins' heads into each other's v----- "to engage with each other sexually."
"That is incest. That is disgusting," Harris continued. "I didn’t want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard."
Harris said that interactions Hefner would have with her and other women were "not cool." "
He just needed more of a high or stimulation," she said. "There was nothing intimate about anything to do with him."
'Sounds Like R-pe'
She also claimed that Hefner would use dirty adult toys on her and other women.
"I remember him pulling them out, and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty, and he's just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty (adult toys) and just shoving them in us," she said.
The podcast host said the experience "sounds like r-pe."
The Girls Next Door actress responded, "He's not gentle. After, he's snoring and I'm like trying to sleep after what happened, and my body's in pain."
"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do," she added. "And if that involved s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do."
Harris' Relationship With Hefner Moved Fast
Harris and Hefner met in 2008 at a Halloween party at the mansion. She was only 21, and Hefner was 81 at the time. She moved in just two weeks later.
Harris and Hefner married in 2012 and were together until he died in 2017.
Their engagement was announced in December 2010, but Harris called it off a few days before they were set to walk the aisle in the following summer. She previously said having "multiple girls all around, it's not the lifestyle I wanted."
She published her memoir Only Say Good Things in 2024, which stemmed from notes in therapy and her investment with Hugh, which she said had been to the point of losing herself.
"I guess I didn't realize how bad it was until I was away from it for a while," she said.
She detailed how life at the mansion was a competition with other girls, reflected on their poor intimate life, mentioned being barred from talking about certain topics, and how she plotted an escape it all.
Harris Pleaded With Jessica Biel to Not Play Role
Harris was previously on the No One Asked Her podcast in August, where she shared how living in the confined world of the mansion had her "absolutely brainwashed," and that it took him dying for her to finally leave.
"I just thought I was the crazy one because all of the media put Hef on such a pedestal that I'm like, 'OK, if they all see him as this larger-than-life amazing human, there must be something wrong with me,'" Harris said.
Earlier this month, she reached out to actress Jessica Biel, who was cast to play a fictional wife of Hefner in the new Searchlight movie Playmates, and asked her to reconsider the role.
"I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial, and physical abuse in that relationship," Harris said. "Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging, and exploitation as well. There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors. I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia."