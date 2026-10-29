Trump Will 'Not Be Physically Able to Deal' With GOP Loss at Midterms, Key Democratic Strategist Claims — 'He Has No Other Power'

"What's on my mind is what is the number that just disgraces Trump? I mean, is it 238 House seats? Is it 54 Senate seats?" Carville said on Politico's Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt.

He continued, "If it ends up 225 House seats and a 50-50 Senate broke by a tie by JD Vance, [then] he's able to play another day. If it goes too big – I got hit by this in '94. If they get hit like that, he can't respond to it. He's just physically not able to deal with what's coming his way.

"We won't know till [the] election now. There is a number that almost makes him; other than designated articulated powers, he has no other power."