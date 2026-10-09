Hugh Hefner's Former Wife Crystal Warns Jessica Biel Against Playing Her in Film 'Romanticizing' Media Mogul Amid 'Deeply Troubling' Allegations
Oct. 8 2026, Published 9:35 p.m. ET
Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, has asked Jessica Biel not to play his wife in the upcoming film Playmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Playmates centers around 13-year-old Elle, who "considers the P-ayboy Mansion her second home." While she's there, she meets Anna, who's competing to be a "Playmate," or on the cover of the raunchy magazine. The two form a bond, and Elle helps Anna become a Playmate while Anna helps Elle get a boyfriend.
Crystal Harris Messages Jessica Biel: 'Please Reconsider'
Biel will star as Hefner's fictional wife, who will allegedly not be based on one of Hefner's real spouses. But Harris still worries about the role based on her experience married to the P-ayboy founder.
"Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner's 'wife' if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playboy world. I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial, and physical abuse in that relationship," Harris messaged Biel on Instagram. "Many other women have come forward with allegations of r-pe, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well. There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors."
Harris added she hopes "everyone involved" listens to survivors before producing a movie turning P-ayboy into "nostalgia".
Crystal Harris and Hugh Hefner's Marriage and Age Gap
Hefner and Harris met on Halloween night in 2008 when Harris attended a party at the iconic mansion.
At the time, Harris was 21 years old, and Hefner was 81.
Despite their age gap, the college student got Hefner's attention. Two weeks later, she moved in, living alongside Hefner's many women and girlfriends.
Four years later, at ages 26 and 86, the couple got married.
Crystal Harris Details Abuse
In her memoir, Only Say Good Things, she wrote about the alleged control and manipulation she experienced at the hands of Hefner.
The memoir's title was inspired by a conversation she had with Hefner near the end of his life, where he told her to "only say good things" about him once he died.
Harris detailed allegedly being told to "tone up" whenever she gained weight and to dye her hair blonde whenever it darkened. Harris further explained how she and the other women had a strict curfew that, if missed, would cause Hefner to throw a "fit."
Eventually, she wanted to escape, but it took her several attempts to do so. She succeeded when she told security she had to go buy tampons.
"I didn't have any [boundaries] when I was at the mansion," she told a publication. "If you wanted to be there, you couldn't have boundaries."
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Other Women Speak Out
As Harris wrote in her message to Biel, she's not the only one to speak out about her experiences with Hefner.
In the documentary series Secrets of Playboy, former Playboy model Susie Krabacher said that Hefner drugged and r-ped her.
Krabacher met Hefner when she posed for Playboy in the early 1980s – she was 17 at the time. She moved into the mansion in 1983. She detailed how she went into his room one night, and the Playboy founder handed her something to relax her nerves.
"I woke up with him on top of me. He was naked, and my pants were off," Krabacher said. "This old man with his mouth gaping open was a real thing. He was a real person. It was Hefner."
Throughout the series, several other women worldwide made similar allegations.
One of them, Holly Madison, also wrote a memoir called Down the Rabbit Hole.