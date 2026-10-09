Hugh Hefner's Former Wife Crystal Warns Jessica Biel Against Playing Her in Film 'Romanticizing' Media Mogul Amid 'Deeply Troubling' Allegations

In her memoir, Only Say Good Things, she wrote about the alleged control and manipulation she experienced at the hands of Hefner.

The memoir's title was inspired by a conversation she had with Hefner near the end of his life, where he told her to "only say good things" about him once he died.

Harris detailed allegedly being told to "tone up" whenever she gained weight and to dye her hair blonde whenever it darkened. Harris further explained how she and the other women had a strict curfew that, if missed, would cause Hefner to throw a "fit."

Eventually, she wanted to escape, but it took her several attempts to do so. She succeeded when she told security she had to go buy tampons.

"I didn't have any [boundaries] when I was at the mansion," she told a publication. "If you wanted to be there, you couldn't have boundaries."