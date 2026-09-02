EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Hefner Accused of Failing Epstein Victim in Unearthed Claim

The traumatized Christensen reported the alleged attack to Hefner in 2005 while she was living at the magazine founder's infamous Mansion in California, and he suggested she report Epstein to the feds.

"Ms. Christensen asked Mr. Hefner to call on her behalf because she believed that Hefner had law enforcement connections and 'clout' that would ensure her allegations were taken seriously," reported investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, who unearthed the bombshell in a federal lawsuit accusing the FBI of repeatedly failing Epstein's victims.

"Hefner called the FBI 'multiple times' to report Epstein," according to the suit filed by dozens of Epstein victims who say the feds ignored their cries for help.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein and his fat cat pals allegedly were allowed to molest hundreds of underage girls by bumbling FBI bosses, who incredibly had the financial whiz on their radar for over a decade before his 2019 hanging death at age 66 inside a New York City jail cell, where he was awaiting s-- trafficking charges.