EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Hefner Accused of Failing Epstein Victim in Unearthed Claim
Sept. 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Late Hugh Hefner ratted out Jeffrey Epstein to the FBI at the request of one of his Playmates, who claims she was r---- and trafficked by the now-dead creep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking revelation was unearthed in federal court documents filed by survivor Audra Christensen and other Epstein victims accusing the FBI of ignoring hundreds of complaints – including one made by Hefner, who died at age 91 in 2017.
Hefner Reportedly Alerted FBI to Epstein
The traumatized Christensen reported the alleged attack to Hefner in 2005 while she was living at the magazine founder's infamous Mansion in California, and he suggested she report Epstein to the feds.
"Ms. Christensen asked Mr. Hefner to call on her behalf because she believed that Hefner had law enforcement connections and 'clout' that would ensure her allegations were taken seriously," reported investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, who unearthed the bombshell in a federal lawsuit accusing the FBI of repeatedly failing Epstein's victims.
"Hefner called the FBI 'multiple times' to report Epstein," according to the suit filed by dozens of Epstein victims who say the feds ignored their cries for help.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein and his fat cat pals allegedly were allowed to molest hundreds of underage girls by bumbling FBI bosses, who incredibly had the financial whiz on their radar for over a decade before his 2019 hanging death at age 66 inside a New York City jail cell, where he was awaiting s-- trafficking charges.
Hefner Faces His Own Allegations
While the FBI denies the allegations made in the federal lawsuit, it is unknown if the feds reached out to Hefner, who in a 2022 docuseries was accused by model Susie Krabacher of r----- her when she was barely 18.
She did not bring a lawsuit and since Hefner had been dead five years and the accusation was made decades after the alleged event, there was no legal case and no formal judicial outcome.
Hef's third wife, Crystal Hefner, 40, recently filed complaints with the attorneys general of California and Illinois, alleging her dead hubby's scrapbooks and diaries contained explicit images of underage girls.
Hefner's Sons Deny Explosive Claims
"This is the cataloging and objectification of women's most private details," said Crystal, whose allegations were flatly denied by Hefner's sons Cooper and Marston.
"We have never seen inappropriate images of minors," the brothers said in a joint statement.