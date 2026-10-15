EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Flee Britain for Christmas in LA'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be planning an escape to Britain for Christmas and return to California, raising fresh questions about how comfortably the Duchess of Sussex has settled into her family's new life in the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old former actress relocated from Montecito to Britain in August 2026 with her husband, Prince Harry, 42, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
But just two months after the move, Markle is understood to be considering spending the festive season in Los Angeles with her mother, Doria Ragland, 70, and friends.
A source close to the Duchess and Harry exclusively told Radar: "Meghan has thrown herself into establishing a new life in Britain and, as you'd expect, she's been keeping herself incredibly busy with family responsibilities, work commitments and making sure the children are comfortable in their new surroundings. But that doesn't mean she's turned her back on California or the people who were such an important part of her everyday life there.
The Pull of West Coast Roots
"She's remained in regular contact with her closest friends in Montecito, and those relationships are still enormously important to her. California was home for several years, and it's where she built a life that gave her a sense of independence and stability after everything that happened with the royal family.
"There's also the emotional pull of having her mother, Doria, in Los Angeles. Meghan is extremely close to her, and the prospect of spending Christmas together is naturally something she's looking forward to. The idea of returning to familiar surroundings, seeing old friends and enjoying some California sunshine over the holidays would certainly be appealing.
Balancing Transatlantic Ties
"Moving back to Britain was always going to involve compromises, and Meghan understands that. But she doesn't see her future as being restricted to one side of the Atlantic. She wants to maintain the relationships and connections she established in America while making her new family life in Britain work.
"Christmas could be an opportunity to reconnect with the people and places she misses most. It would also allow her to enjoy a more relaxed celebration away from the complicated dynamics surrounding Harry's relationship with the royal family. For Meghan, the priority is being somewhere the children are happy, the family can spend time together and there's no unnecessary pressure or drama."
Skipping the Sandringham Tradition
Markle remains deeply attached to Southern California, where the Sussexes established their family home after relinquishing their senior royal duties in 2020.
Insiders say the Duchess has been organizing a string of opportunities to reconnect with friends back in the US while adjusting to her family's new routine across the Atlantic.
King Charles, 77, and other royals are set to toast the festive season at Sandringham in the UK.
The couple has not attended the monarchy's traditional Norfolk Christmas gathering since 2018, when Markle was pregnant with Archie.
That occasion saw the Duchess accompany Harry, Prince William, 44, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and the late Queen Elizabeth II to the Christmas Day church service.
Since withdrawing from royal duties, the Sussexes have generally celebrated the festive period privately, establishing traditions centered on their children and Markle's mother.
Sources tell us it would be "far too awkward" and "out of the question" for the Sussexes to join the royals for the holiday at Sandringham, due mainly to Harry's ongoing estrangement from Prince William.