EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Flee Britain for Christmas in LA'

Markle remains deeply attached to Southern California, where the Sussexes established their family home after relinquishing their senior royal duties in 2020.

Insiders say the Duchess has been organizing a string of opportunities to reconnect with friends back in the US while adjusting to her family's new routine across the Atlantic.

King Charles, 77, and other royals are set to toast the festive season at Sandringham in the UK.

The couple has not attended the monarchy's traditional Norfolk Christmas gathering since 2018, when Markle was pregnant with Archie.

That occasion saw the Duchess accompany Harry, Prince William, 44, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and the late Queen Elizabeth II to the Christmas Day church service.

Since withdrawing from royal duties, the Sussexes have generally celebrated the festive period privately, establishing traditions centered on their children and Markle's mother.

Sources tell us it would be "far too awkward" and "out of the question" for the Sussexes to join the royals for the holiday at Sandringham, due mainly to Harry's ongoing estrangement from Prince William.