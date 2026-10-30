EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Whereabouts Revealed Amid Father's Child Abuse Allegations
Oct. 30 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have been abroad with her family when the child abuse images allegations against her estranged father emerged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old is understood to have been spending the October school break overseas with Prince Harry, 42, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, when the accusations involving Thomas Markle Sr. became public. Sources told us the family had arranged the trip before the reports appeared.
Meghan Markle Devastated by Father's Allegations
One insider claimed: "Meghan is absolutely devastated by what's been reported about her father, and there have been a lot of tears as she tries to come to terms with the seriousness of these allegations.
"Whatever difficulties she's had with her father over the years, hearing accusations of this nature connected to her own family is incredibly distressing for her.
"She's fortunate to have Harry and people close to her offering support, because this is an extraordinarily difficult situation to find herself in. Her family had already arranged to be away before any of this became public, and she was abroad when the story broke."
The insider noted, "The timing of the family holiday turned out to be a huge blessing for Meghan, as nobody could have anticipated such upsetting allegations emerging while she was away.
"She's still out on a break to deal with this extremely painful family situation. Being somewhere private with Harry and the children is giving her a chance to process what's happening without feeling that every movement is being watched."
"It doesn't make the allegations any less distressing, but it does provide a little breathing space during what is a very emotional period for her," the source added.
"This wasn't some carefully planned escape from the controversy – the holiday was already in place, and the timing was purely coincidental."
Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Child Abuse Allegations
The allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. were made by his son Thomas Markle Jr., who claimed to have discovered images and videos depicting child sexual abuse among family belongings at their father's former home in the Philippines.
Markle Jr. is said to have reported his alleged discovery to police in the Philippines and contacted FBI investigators in the United States in July.
Markle Sr. denied possessing such images and has described the accusations as "sick lies."
Meghan Markle Said She Was Informed in 2018
Meghan said in response to the story she had been informed in 2018 of "disturbing allegations" concerning her father.
She said she had seen a letter sent to Scotland Yard that year containing "troubling" claims and had been assured they were under investigation.
Meanwhile, Meghan has continued promoting her As Ever lifestyle business, including a recently introduced holiday collection.
Sources said the Sussexes are expected back in Britain later this week to allow their children to resume school after half-term.
Meghan Markle Returns to TV on 'Junior MasterChef'
Meghan is soon set to return to television after securing a role on Junior MasterChef Australia, with insiders saying Harry and their children may accompany her Down Under for filming.
The Duchess of Sussex will join Australian chef Poh Ling Yeow for the children's cooking competition, which returns in 2027 after a six-year absence.
Meghan previously appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia during her visit to the country with Prince Harry earlier this year.
She said: "I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun."
Filming is expected in Melbourne next year.