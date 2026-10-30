EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Whereabouts Revealed Amid Father's Child Abuse Allegations

The 45-year-old is understood to have been spending the October school break overseas with Prince Harry , 42, and their children, Archie , seven, and Lilibet, five, when the accusations involving Thomas Markle Sr . became public. Sources told us the family had arranged the trip before the reports appeared.

Meghan Markle is said to have been abroad with her family when the child abuse images allegations against her estranged father emerged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One insider claimed: "Meghan is absolutely devastated by what's been reported about her father, and there have been a lot of tears as she tries to come to terms with the seriousness of these allegations.

"Whatever difficulties she's had with her father over the years, hearing accusations of this nature connected to her own family is incredibly distressing for her.

"She's fortunate to have Harry and people close to her offering support, because this is an extraordinarily difficult situation to find herself in. Her family had already arranged to be away before any of this became public, and she was abroad when the story broke."

The insider noted, "The timing of the family holiday turned out to be a huge blessing for Meghan, as nobody could have anticipated such upsetting allegations emerging while she was away.

"She's still out on a break to deal with this extremely painful family situation. Being somewhere private with Harry and the children is giving her a chance to process what's happening without feeling that every movement is being watched."

"It doesn't make the allegations any less distressing, but it does provide a little breathing space during what is a very emotional period for her," the source added.

"This wasn't some carefully planned escape from the controversy – the holiday was already in place, and the timing was purely coincidental."