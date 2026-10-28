Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Promoting New As Ever Product Amid Estranged Dad Thomas' Child Abuse Allegations: 'It's a Bad Look'

After Meghan's breezy promo about her apple butter, one critic took to Reddit and noted, "It's a bad look that is linking the product in people’s minds with her lackluster reaction to the horrific allegations."

A second person called the former With Love, Meghan, star "tone deaf," while a third wrote, "Now is the time to be quiet. Her acting like nothing is going on – Apple Sauce, master chef, etc. – really hits the wrong note."

"All she cares about is money. She probably thinks the sympathetic media coverage from various news outlets will help sell her products. I knew she'd try to exploit these latest revelations to her advantage. She's disgusting," a fourth person fumed.

"Her latest offering resembles the kind of s--- one finds themselves in when you have actively covered up the identity of an alleged sexual predator in the family for the past 8 years," a fifth noted about the consistency of the apple butter along with the accusations about Markle Sr.