Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Promoting New As Ever Product Amid Estranged Dad Thomas' Child Abuse Allegations: 'It's a Bad Look'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been ripped by critics after pivoting from being "deeply distressed" over horrific child abuse allegations against her estranged father to promoting her As Ever apple butter in a brand-new product bundle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old got back to business, plugging her latest product just four days after issuing a statement claiming she'd known about the disturbing allegations against Thomas Markle Sr., since 2018, and vowing to do everything in her power to "protect" her children from their grandfather.
Meghan Markle Appears to Move On After Dad's Child Abuse Scandal Breaks
Meghan was already facing a firestorm of criticism over allegations that she kept the disturbing claims under wraps for years, even as she repeatedly aired her own emotional struggles in high-profile interviews and podcasts, pointing the finger at the British press and the royal family for her mental anguish in the years following 2020's Megxit.
But when the former actress teased, "Tomorrow, a Fall favorite returns," on her As Ever Instagram page Tuesday, October 27, critics pounced, accusing Meghan of rushing to sweep the explosive scandal surrounding Markle Sr. under the rug so she could get back to promoting products for her lifestyle business.
'Now Is The Time to Be Quiet'
After Meghan's breezy promo about her apple butter, one critic took to Reddit and noted, "It's a bad look that is linking the product in people’s minds with her lackluster reaction to the horrific allegations."
A second person called the former With Love, Meghan, star "tone deaf," while a third wrote, "Now is the time to be quiet. Her acting like nothing is going on – Apple Sauce, master chef, etc. – really hits the wrong note."
"All she cares about is money. She probably thinks the sympathetic media coverage from various news outlets will help sell her products. I knew she'd try to exploit these latest revelations to her advantage. She's disgusting," a fourth person fumed.
"Her latest offering resembles the kind of s--- one finds themselves in when you have actively covered up the identity of an alleged sexual predator in the family for the past 8 years," a fifth noted about the consistency of the apple butter along with the accusations about Markle Sr.
Meghan Markle Issues Statement About Allegations Regarding Her Estranged Dad
Meghan responded on October 23, after explosive reports surfaced alleging that her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had discovered child sexual abuse images at their father's former home in the Philippines.
"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," Prince Harry's wife stated.
"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she shared in a statement.
Meghan continued, "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."
Thomas Markle Sr.'s Ex-Wife Allegedly Sent Letter to Police in London
But Meghan's account soon became tangled in a murky timeline, with London's Metropolitan Police claiming they didn't receive the letter until January 2019. The disturbing allegations were reportedly laid out by Markle Sr.'s first wife, Rosalyn, whose marriage to Meghan's father ended in 1975, years before the ex-royal was even born. She died in 2024.
The alleged letter was reportedly sent by Rosalyn to the Metropolitan Police's Fixated Threat Assessment Center (FTAC), a specialized unit tasked with investigating potentially dangerous individuals who obsessively target high-profile figures, including members of the royal family.
The Emmy-award-winning lighting director has called the allegations against him "a bunch of lies" and added, "I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."
His daughter and Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, said, "There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him." She added that her sibling made the allegations when their father cut off Markle Jr. financially.