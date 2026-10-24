Thomas Markle's Ex-Wife Sent Police 2019 Letter Detailing Alleged Child Abuse Claims Shared With Meghan Markle, Sources Reveal

Roslyn, 80, reportedly sent a letter detailing allegations against her former husband that made its way to the British police, sources revealed.

Authorities later passed the letter to Meghan, who said she was "deeply distressed" by the claims.

The Duchess of Sussex also said she was made aware of British police and other authorities that "made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

On October 24, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it had a record of the letter being sent to Meghan in January 2019.

The confirmation contradicted Meghan's initial recollection that she received it in 2018.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry told The Sun that the Duchess had misremembered the timing.