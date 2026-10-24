Thomas Markle's Ex-Wife Sent Police 2019 Letter Detailing Alleged Child Abuse Claims Shared With Meghan Markle, Sources Reveal
Oct. 24 2026, Updated 6:06 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr.'s first wife raised concerns about her ex-husband years before he became the subject of a police investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Roslyn Loveless, who was married to the former television lighting director for 11 years, later publicly branded him an "awful father" and warned Meghan Markle against allowing him into her life.
Roslyn Loveless' Letter Reached Police in 2019
Roslyn, 80, reportedly sent a letter detailing allegations against her former husband that made its way to the British police, sources revealed.
Authorities later passed the letter to Meghan, who said she was "deeply distressed" by the claims.
The Duchess of Sussex also said she was made aware of British police and other authorities that "made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
On October 24, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it had a record of the letter being sent to Meghan in January 2019.
The confirmation contradicted Meghan's initial recollection that she received it in 2018.
A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry told The Sun that the Duchess had misremembered the timing.
Meghan Markle Says She Wanted to Protect Her Children
Meghan said in a statement on October 23, "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."
"I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she added.
Roslyn Loveless Branded Him an 'Awful Father'
Days after Prince Archie's birth in May 2019, Roslyn publicly spoke out against her former husband, warning that he should not be allowed to meet Meghan's son.
"Knowing Tom as I do, Meghan would be a fool to have him in her life," Loveless shared in an interview. "Repeatedly, he has shown to Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness, my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern."
She also questioned whether Thomas Sr. deserved a relationship with his grandson, saying, "Archie deserves to be brought up in a happy home, not in this vengeful situation that has been created. Tom was an awful father. What makes him think he'd be a great grandfather to Archie?"
Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Allegations
The letter has resurfaced as Thomas Sr., 82, faces a police investigation after child sexual abuse material was reportedly found at his former home in the Philippines, per The Sun.
His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly turned the material over to authorities this week.
Thomas Sr. vehemently denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail on October 23, "I'm shocked, I'm hurt, and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me."
"I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of," he added.