Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle's Ex-Wife Sent Police 2019 Letter Detailing Alleged Child Abuse Claims Shared With Meghan Markle, Sources Reveal

split image of Meghan Markle, Roslyn Loveless, and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Roslyn Loveless warned about her ex-husband Thomas Markle years before his current police investigation.

Profile Image

Oct. 24 2026, Updated 6:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Thomas Markle Sr.'s first wife raised concerns about her ex-husband years before he became the subject of a police investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Roslyn Loveless, who was married to the former television lighting director for 11 years, later publicly branded him an "awful father" and warned Meghan Markle against allowing him into her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Roslyn Loveless' Letter Reached Police in 2019

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Meghan Markle said she received the letter from police and was 'deeply distressed' by the claims against her father.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle said she received the letter from police and was 'deeply distressed' by the claims against her father.

Roslyn, 80, reportedly sent a letter detailing allegations against her former husband that made its way to the British police, sources revealed.

Authorities later passed the letter to Meghan, who said she was "deeply distressed" by the claims.

The Duchess of Sussex also said she was made aware of British police and other authorities that "made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

On October 24, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it had a record of the letter being sent to Meghan in January 2019.

The confirmation contradicted Meghan's initial recollection that she received it in 2018.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry told The Sun that the Duchess had misremembered the timing.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Says She Wanted to Protect Her Children

image of On October 23, Meghan Markle made a statement about the claims against Thomas Markle Sr..
Source: MEGA

On October 23, Meghan Markle made a statement about the claims against Thomas Markle Sr..

Meghan said in a statement on October 23, "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."

"I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Roslyn Loveless Branded Him an 'Awful Father'

image of Roslyn Loveless called Thomas Markle Sr. an 'awful father' in a 2019 interview.
Source: MEGA

Roslyn Loveless called Thomas Markle Sr. an 'awful father' in a 2019 interview.

Days after Prince Archie's birth in May 2019, Roslyn publicly spoke out against her former husband, warning that he should not be allowed to meet Meghan's son.

"Knowing Tom as I do, Meghan would be a fool to have him in her life," Loveless shared in an interview. "Repeatedly, he has shown to Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness, my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern."

She also questioned whether Thomas Sr. deserved a relationship with his grandson, saying, "Archie deserves to be brought up in a happy home, not in this vengeful situation that has been created. Tom was an awful father. What makes him think he'd be a great grandfather to Archie?"

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of RFK Jr. and Donald Trump

Donald Trump Can't Stop Gushing Over Men's Bodies as He Praises RFK Jr. and 'Handsome' Generals: 'These Guys Were So Good-Looking'

image of Britt McHenry

Trump Staffer Britt McHenry 'Forced to Resign' From State Department After Hurling Drink at Fan at NBA Game

Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Allegations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the allegations against him.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the allegations against him.

The letter has resurfaced as Thomas Sr., 82, faces a police investigation after child sexual abuse material was reportedly found at his former home in the Philippines, per The Sun.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly turned the material over to authorities this week.

Thomas Sr. vehemently denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail on October 23, "I'm shocked, I'm hurt, and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me."

"I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of," he added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.