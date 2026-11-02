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Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Predicts Trump Will 'Get Even More Out of Control' If Democrats Win House and Senate in Midterms: 'He's Going to Feel Cornered'

Split image of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton revealed what she believes will happen if Democrats prevail in the midterm election.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

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Hillary Clinton has shared her predictions about what Donald Trump might do if Democrats prevail in the midterm election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former United States Secretary of State, 79, appeared on The View on Monday, November 2, where she suggested that Trump, 80, might get "out of control" and "feel cornered" if Republicans lose both the House and the Senate.

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Hillary Clinton Feels 'Optimistic'

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Image of Hillary Clinton is feeling optimistic about the midterm election.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton said she's feeling optimistic about the midterm election.

“I’m feeling really optimistic, but I’m an optimist who worries a lot. So until it’s actually done and every vote is counted fairly, completely, and the results are in, I’m going to be worried,” she admitted.

“We’re seeing Democratic movement in places that we never could have predicted three months ago, six months ago," Clinton continued. "I think if people turn out, and that’s really the biggest message we can all give you, I will say: If you turn out and vote and vote your conscience and vote your interests and vote for the end of what we’ve been living through these last years, we’re going to get our country back, and then we can fight about how we do things together."

Sunny Hostin then asked whether or not Clinton believes Trump could try to interfere with the election.

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Hillary Clinton Urges Americans to Vote

Image of Hillary Clinton is confident officials will not let Donald Trump interfere with the midterm election without a fight.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton is confident officials will not let Donald Trump interfere with the midterm election without a fight.

“Well, he certainly has been trying with all of his legal actions and threats, trying to seize ballots, trying to bring litigation against states, tell them they are not running the elections right and have ineligible voters," she responded. "So he’s been trying.”

Fortunately, Clinton is confident that officials won't let that happen.

“It won’t go unanswered if they try to mess with people," she insisted.

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Hillary Clinton Talks Election Interference

Image of Hillary Clinton thinks Trump could try to convince some states not to certify midterm election results.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton thinks Trump could try to convince some states not to certify midterm election results.

“There is going to be an effort to try to convince certain states not to certify election results, to hold the votes," she theorized.

"There may well be efforts by an outgoing Congress under Republican leadership to try to launch investigations into certain elections," she noted. "We have a pretty good idea of all these tactics they might deploy.”

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Trump Could Feel 'Cornered'

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Hillary Clinton thinks Trump will feel 'cornered' if Democrats win the House and the Senate.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton thinks Trump will feel 'cornered' if Democrats win the House and the Senate.

“If we are successful in winning both the House and the Senate, which I hope we will be, then I think he’s going to get even more out of control because I think he’s going to feel cornered," she added.

"I think he’s going to feel angry. I think he’s going to be lashing out. But at least we will have some leverage to try to hold him to account through the Congress, which is what their job should be," Clinton concluded.

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