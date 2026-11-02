Hillary Clinton Predicts Trump Will 'Get Even More Out of Control' If Democrats Win House and Senate in Midterms: 'He's Going to Feel Cornered'

“I’m feeling really optimistic, but I’m an optimist who worries a lot. So until it’s actually done and every vote is counted fairly, completely, and the results are in, I’m going to be worried,” she admitted.

“We’re seeing Democratic movement in places that we never could have predicted three months ago, six months ago," Clinton continued. "I think if people turn out, and that’s really the biggest message we can all give you, I will say: If you turn out and vote and vote your conscience and vote your interests and vote for the end of what we’ve been living through these last years, we’re going to get our country back, and then we can fight about how we do things together."

Sunny Hostin then asked whether or not Clinton believes Trump could try to interfere with the election.