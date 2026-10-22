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Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Threatens Hillary Clinton's Podcast Partner Kara Swisher With Prison After She Warns He'll Face Consequences if Democrats Regain Power

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk hit back at Kara Swisher's remarks.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk threatened Hillary Clinton's former podcast partner, tech journalist Kara Swisher, after she called for an investigation into the Tesla CEO.

Swisher claimed that if Democrats win in the midterm elections, Musk knows "what's coming for him," but the tech mogul didn't take kindly to the implication, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Elon Musk Claims Kara Swisher 'Really Wants to Go to Prison'

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A photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk claimed there were people 'pulling strings' against him.

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Swisher even speculated that if former Vice President Kamala Harris had won in 2024, "he might be in jail right now, right?"

"And that's not because she's some avenging fury," she explained. "It's because there is a lot of questions around different companies of his."

Swisher implied Musk's close alliance with President Donald Trump, even if previously rocky, helped shield him from certain actions.

Musk, though, claimed Swisher might be the one to see time behind bars. He wrote on X, "Sounds like Swisher really wants to go to prison."

In another post, he ominously added, "Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets."

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Swisher Predicts Investigation for Musk

A photo of Kara Swisher
Source: MEGA

Swisher believed Musk's involvement in DOGE could spur problems for the billionaire.

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Swisher hoped for a "blue wave," meaning an incoming boost for Democrats in Congress as a result of the midterm elections in November. If Trump's hold on the Senate slips, Musk could be put on blast by Democrats.

Particularly, Musk's brief involvement in Trump's administration made him an open target for Congressional oversight. Swisher speculated his budget cuts with the Department of Government Efficiency could spur questions about his companies.

She said, "If Donald Trump loses the Senate, I would be worried if I were him even though how rich he is. He has a very big sense of fate. And I think it's coming for him. And real hard."

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Musk's Alleged Military Move Examined

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Source: MEGA

Musk claimed an order would have needed to come from Trump.

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In addition to questions about his business practices and entanglement in government agencies, Musk recently came under fire for alleged interference in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

He allegedly ordered a reduction in Starlink satellite services in areas of Ukraine, impacting the country's drones and rendering some of them useless.

Musk, though, deflected. He claimed, if true, the orders would have come from Trump.

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed he's unaware of any orders coming out of the Pentagon involving the throttling of Starlink services.

He said, “These answers are wildly insufficient. There’s a lot of finger-pointing, a lot of people saying, 'Well, not me.' Okay, if not you, then who? Right? They have the ability inside the executive branch to determine where the problem was, identify the person, identify the policy… We have to get to the bottom of it, and we will.”

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Musk Backs Republicans in Midterms

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A photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously thanked Musk for his support.

Musk linked himself with the MAGA movement in more ways than just public servitude. He also became a top donor to the Republican party, garnering a special thank you from the president upon his election.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Musk's donations remained steadfast. He pumped more than $276million into Republican groups.

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