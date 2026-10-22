Elon Musk Threatens Hillary Clinton's Podcast Partner Kara Swisher With Prison After She Warns He'll Face Consequences if Democrats Regain Power

Swisher even speculated that if former Vice President Kamala Harris had won in 2024, "he might be in jail right now, right?"

"And that's not because she's some avenging fury," she explained. "It's because there is a lot of questions around different companies of his."

Swisher implied Musk's close alliance with President Donald Trump, even if previously rocky, helped shield him from certain actions.

Musk, though, claimed Swisher might be the one to see time behind bars. He wrote on X, "Sounds like Swisher really wants to go to prison."

In another post, he ominously added, "Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets."