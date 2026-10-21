EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk’s DOGE Dealt Court Loss as Judge Rules Trump's Team Illegally Accessed Millions of Federal Workers’ Private Records

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by current and former federal employees and labor unions challenging DOGE's access to government systems following Trump's January 2025 inauguration.

The judge found that OPM granted DOGE-affiliated personnel broad access to records containing personal information belonging to tens of millions of current, former, and prospective federal employees.

In her decision, Cote wrote that the agency had granted access even though "no credible need for this access had been demonstrated."

The judge further determined that OPM had bypassed established cybersecurity safeguards while implementing the administration's government-efficiency initiative.