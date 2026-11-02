EXCLUSIVE: Democrats 'Hit for Six' With Midterm Elections 'Betrayal'
Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Democrats have been plunged into a fresh political crisis after Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens stunned her party by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers in a crucial Senate race just days before the midterm elections.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her decision has sparked fury among Democratic colleagues and is being branded a "betrayal" that has "hit them for six," as it has prompted resignations from members of her staff and handed Donald Trump and Republicans an unexpected opportunity to highlight divisions among their opponents.
Stevens Defects To GOP In Senate Contest
Stevens, 43, previously described Rogers as a "rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda," making her dramatic change of position all the more striking.
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer branded the endorsement a "despicable betrayal," while Stevens' congressional chief of staff resigned immediately.
The entire office issued a statement saying they were "shocked and heartbroken" by her decision.
Stevens had previously backed Abdul el-Sayed in the Democratic Senate primary, narrowly losing her own attempt to secure the nomination.
Michigan is considered a key swing state, with the Senate seat potentially decisive in determining which party controls the chamber.
Third-Party Campaign Ad Triggers Rift
The row centres partly on an election advertisement produced by a third party linking grocery prices to American support for Israel and the killing of Palestinians.
Stevens described the advertisement as "antisemitic" and demanded that el-Sayed explicitly condemn it. El-Sayed insisted: "That ad was not made by me, and I do not agree with the contents of that ad."
He also accused Stevens of "relitigating a primary that ended three months ago," reportedly asking her not to attend further campaign events because she had become an unwelcome distraction.
Stevens said her disillusionment had grown following a debate in which el-Sayed was asked whether Israel or Iran posed the greater threat to the United States.
He called the question a "ridiculous hypothetical," arguing that both countries had shown their dangers in different ways.
Sunday Event Formally Confirms Endorsement
On Sunday, Stevens appeared alongside Rogers at a Republican campaign event and formally announced her support.
She said: "I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate."
Defending her decision, Stevens added: "We can't stand with hate."
She also insisted in a social media video that she remained "still a very proud Democrat."
Democratic Backlash Swift As Trump Praises Move
The reaction from fellow Democrats was swift. Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said she had spoken to Stevens the previous day about "the importance of unity in this moment".
Pressley claimed Stevens had assured her she understood the situation and planned to vote for el-Sayed.
New York Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander accused Stevens of displaying "primary-loser-sour-grapes."
Schumer, who had supported Stevens during the primary, reaffirmed his party's backing for el-Sayed, saying Senate Democrats were "united in our support for Abdul el-Sayed."
Trump, however, welcomed the endorsement.
In August, he had described Stevens as a "radical left Socialist," but on Sunday praised her as showing "great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the great people of Michigan".
At a rally in Iowa, Trump said: "I'd love her to join the Republican Party actually, I think that could happen maybe."
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also praised Stevens, saying she "did a heroic and important thing for the country."
The endorsement has also revived scrutiny of Stevens' previous attacks on Rogers.
She had described his record on LGBTQ+ rights as "repulsive," criticized his position on abortion and accused him of being unfit to represent Michigan.
Despite the controversy, Stevens has maintained she still loves the Democratic Party, while el-Sayed appeared keen to distance himself from the row, saying: "At the end of the day, I actually don't think about Haley Stevens."