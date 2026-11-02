EXCLUSIVE: Democrats 'Hit for Six' With Midterm Elections 'Betrayal'

The reaction from fellow Democrats was swift. Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said she had spoken to Stevens the previous day about "the importance of unity in this moment".

Pressley claimed Stevens had assured her she understood the situation and planned to vote for el-Sayed.

New York Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander accused Stevens of displaying "primary-loser-sour-grapes."

Schumer, who had supported Stevens during the primary, reaffirmed his party's backing for el-Sayed, saying Senate Democrats were "united in our support for Abdul el-Sayed."

Trump, however, welcomed the endorsement.

In August, he had described Stevens as a "radical left Socialist," but on Sunday praised her as showing "great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the great people of Michigan".

At a rally in Iowa, Trump said: "I'd love her to join the Republican Party actually, I think that could happen maybe."

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also praised Stevens, saying she "did a heroic and important thing for the country."

The endorsement has also revived scrutiny of Stevens' previous attacks on Rogers.

She had described his record on LGBTQ+ rights as "repulsive," criticized his position on abortion and accused him of being unfit to represent Michigan.

Despite the controversy, Stevens has maintained she still loves the Democratic Party, while el-Sayed appeared keen to distance himself from the row, saying: "At the end of the day, I actually don't think about Haley Stevens."