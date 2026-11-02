RHOBH Stars Dorit and PK Kemsley's Brutal Divorce Battle Escalates Over Their Children's Schooling and Custody

Just hours before the financial agreement was reached, PK filed a declaration accusing Dorit of excluding him from important decisions involving their children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, PK claimed Dorit selected their son's school without involving him. He described what he characterized as a "complete and intentional lack of communication and collaboration" as "shocking and disheartening."

PK also alleged that Dorit does not keep him informed about school events and said he sometimes learns about the children's schedules directly from them rather than from their mother.

The claims are part of an ongoing custody dispute that remains unresolved despite progress on the couple's finances.