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Home > Reality Tv > RHOBH

RHOBH Stars Dorit and PK Kemsley's Brutal Divorce Battle Escalates Over Their Children's Schooling and Custody

Dorit Kemsley PK Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley had a dispute over the schooling and custody of their kids

Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

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Dorit and PK Kemsley's divorce fight is spilling further into their children's lives as the estranged couple clashes over schooling, parenting and custody.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars spent much of Oct. 28 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where they reached a partial financial settlement but failed to resolve their remaining custody disputes.

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School Choice Sparks New Filing

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Dorit Kemsley PK Kemsley
Source: MEGA

PK Kemsley alleged that he has not received any updates about the school events from Dorit Kemsley

Just hours before the financial agreement was reached, PK filed a declaration accusing Dorit of excluding him from important decisions involving their children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, PK claimed Dorit selected their son's school without involving him. He described what he characterized as a "complete and intentional lack of communication and collaboration" as "shocking and disheartening."

PK also alleged that Dorit does not keep him informed about school events and said he sometimes learns about the children's schedules directly from them rather than from their mother.

The claims are part of an ongoing custody dispute that remains unresolved despite progress on the couple's finances.

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Parenting Slammed From Afar

Dorit Kemsley PK Kemsley
Source: MEGA

PK Kemsley claimed that Dorit Kemsley has not been a "present parent"

PK's declaration also challenged Dorit's role in the children's day-to-day lives.

He described her parenting as "parenting from afar" and alleged that she is "not a present parent." He further claimed that she began relying heavily on their nanny and housekeeper years ago, including for school pickups and preparing the children's meals. Dorit denies the allegations.

The latest filing follows an earlier custody dispute in which PK accused Dorit of limiting his time with their children.

In September, he alleged in court documents that she controlled when the children saw him and had denied him parenting time on Father's Day. Those allegations have not been independently established.

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Courtroom Standoff Ends In Partial Deal

Dorit Kemsley PK Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit and PK's legal teams confirmed a partial financial settlement and further details are awaited

Dorit, 50, and PK, 59, spent hours negotiating on Oct. 28 as Judge George Bird urged them to focus on their children.

Bird sent the former couple to another department to address their custody disagreements after expressing concern that the case was moving further from resolution.

The day ended with attorneys confirming a partial financial settlement, though the terms were not disclosed. The pair are scheduled to return to court Nov. 24.

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What Happens Next For The Kids

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Dorit Kemsley PK Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley announced her split from PK Kemsley in 2024 and the former filed for divorce last year

The custody battle is still active. The court has ordered Dorit and PK to attend virtual mediation on Dec. 2 in an effort to finalize a parenting plan for Jagger and Phoenix.

PK has also identified potential witnesses, including Dorit's personal assistant and the children's longtime nanny, who he says may testify about their interactions with the children.

Dorit filed for divorce in April 2025 after the couple announced their separation in May 2024. She initially sought sole legal and physical custody, while PK later requested joint custody.

The financial side of their divorce has now moved closer to resolution, but their parenting arrangements remain unsettled.

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