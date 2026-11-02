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Home > News > Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse Reveals Battle With Depression After Heartbreak Over Bradley Cooper — as She Reflects on Their 'Disaster' Romance

Split image of Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse recently opened up about battling depression following her split from Bradley Cooper.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

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Suki Waterhouse's split from Bradley Cooper was far from easy, RadarOnline.com can report.

The songstress reflected on the breakup during a recent interview, admitting that she's shocked to have found so much joy in her current relationship.

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Suki Waterhouse Reflects on Bradley Cooper Breakup

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Suki Waterhouse is currently engaged to Robert Pattinson.
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse is currently engaged to Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse is engaged to Robert Pattinson, whom she's been in a relationship with since 2018. They welcomed a daughter in 2024.

"Maybe I was surprised because before I had only ever gone out with someone for two years, and if it was two years it would have been a disaster at the end," Waterhouse explained.

"When you’re younger, you go into everything so blindly, and you don’t think of consequences, including maybe of relationships," she continued.

The multi-hyphenate recalled locking herself in her Notting Hill apartment following the split from Cooper, and making the decision to quit modeling. While she admitted this was a difficult time for her, she found a way to turn her pain into art.

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Suki Waterhouse Channeled Her Feelings Into Writing

Image of According to Suki Waterhouse, she was able to channel her feelings into writing after her split from Bradley Cooper.
Source: MEGA

According to Suki Waterhouse, she was able to channel her feelings into writing after her split from Bradley Cooper.

"I felt quite stifled by it... I started feeling, like, I have to find a way out of here or I’m going to drown," she confessed. "I definitely do remember a time where I felt quite depressed, but I channeled that into writing."

This isn't the first time Waterhouse has opened up about battling depression after the breakup, either. She also looked back on the devastating heartbreak in a 2024 interview, noting how it took her several years to bounce back.

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Suki Waterhouse Admits Bradley Cooper Split Took Years to Get Over

Suki Waterhouse admitted it took her roughly a decade to get over her split from Bradley Cooper.
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse admitted it took her roughly a decade to get over her split from Bradley Cooper.

"I really will say that I'm pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you're actually not doing well, and you can't explain yourself to the world, that's very isolating and disorientating," Waterhouse shared at the time.

"It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life," she added. "If you told her then this is where she would be now I wouldn't have believed you."

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Image of Bradley Cooper is currently engaged to model Gigi Hadid.
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper is currently engaged to model Gigi Hadid.

Shortly after his split from Waterhouse, Cooper began dating Russian model Irina Shayk. They dated for roughly four years before going their separate ways in 2019. They share one child.

The actor is currently in a relationship with Gigi Hadid.

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