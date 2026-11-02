Suki Waterhouse Reveals Battle With Depression After Heartbreak Over Bradley Cooper — as She Reflects on Their 'Disaster' Romance

Waterhouse is engaged to Robert Pattinson, whom she's been in a relationship with since 2018. They welcomed a daughter in 2024.

"Maybe I was surprised because before I had only ever gone out with someone for two years, and if it was two years it would have been a disaster at the end," Waterhouse explained.

"When you’re younger, you go into everything so blindly, and you don’t think of consequences, including maybe of relationships," she continued.

The multi-hyphenate recalled locking herself in her Notting Hill apartment following the split from Cooper, and making the decision to quit modeling. While she admitted this was a difficult time for her, she found a way to turn her pain into art.