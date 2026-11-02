'Bachelor' Alum Melissa Rycroft Arrested for 2nd DWI While Serving 20-Month Probation for Previous Offense
Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
Former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft was arrested in Texas on Nov. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, just months after pleading guilty to a separate DWI charge and beginning a 20-month probation term.
Tarrant County records show the former "Bachelor" star also faces charges related to an invalid license and a vehicle collision.
Second Arrest Comes During Active Probation
Rycroft, 43, was arrested in Southlake, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 1. Her bond was set at $9,000, and jail records showed she remained in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center.
The arrest comes less than three months after she pleaded guilty to a DWI stemming from a September 2025 incident. She was sentenced to 20 months of probation instead of 280 days in jail.
As part of that agreement, Rycroft was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines, along with additional court costs totaling $2,087. She also had to complete 36 hours of community service, take a DWI education course, and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.
The probation terms also prohibited her from consuming or possessing alcohol and required her to abstain from the illegal use, possession, or sale of controlled substances, marijuana, or cannabinoids.
She was required to check in monthly with the Texas Community Supervision and Corrections Department and drive only with a camera-equipped ignition interlock device.
Jail Records Show Three Separate Charges
Tarrant County records list three charges in the new case: driving while intoxicated, driving with an invalid license following a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and a collision charge involving vehicle damage.
Southlake police confirmed that Rycroft was arrested following a reported hit-and-run involving a Southlake Fire Department ambulance on Oct. 31.
According to police, the ambulance was stopped at a stop sign when another vehicle struck it and left the scene. Officers later located Rycroft, who was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
The precise circumstances surrounding the DWI allegation, including any test results, have not been publicly detailed. Rycroft's attorney declined to comment on the latest arrest, according to Entertainment Weekly.
What Happens Next in the Case
The latest charges could create an additional issue because they were filed while Rycroft was serving probation in her earlier DWI case.
A new alleged offense during probation can lead to separate court proceedings concerning the existing probation. However, there is no indication in the available reporting that her probation has been revoked or that prosecutors have sought such action.
Rycroft has not entered a plea on the new charges, and the case remains pending.
Who Is Melissa Rycroft
Rycroft rose to fame on Season 13 of "The Bachelor" in 2009. She later competed on "Dancing With the Stars," finishing third during her first appearance before returning for the show's All-Stars season in 2012 and winning alongside professional dancer Tony Dovolani.
She is also a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and has worked in television and media since her reality TV debut. Rycroft has been married to Tye Strickland since 2009, and the couple shares three children.