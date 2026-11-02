'Bachelor' Alum Melissa Rycroft Arrested for 2nd DWI While Serving 20-Month Probation for Previous Offense

Tarrant County records show the former "Bachelor" star also faces charges related to an invalid license and a vehicle collision.

Former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft was arrested in Texas on Nov. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, just months after pleading guilty to a separate DWI charge and beginning a 20-month probation term.

Melissa Rycroft's first arrest was made by the Southlake Police Department in 2025

Rycroft, 43, was arrested in Southlake, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 1. Her bond was set at $9,000, and jail records showed she remained in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center.

The arrest comes less than three months after she pleaded guilty to a DWI stemming from a September 2025 incident. She was sentenced to 20 months of probation instead of 280 days in jail.

As part of that agreement, Rycroft was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines, along with additional court costs totaling $2,087. She also had to complete 36 hours of community service, take a DWI education course, and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

The probation terms also prohibited her from consuming or possessing alcohol and required her to abstain from the illegal use, possession, or sale of controlled substances, marijuana, or cannabinoids.

She was required to check in monthly with the Texas Community Supervision and Corrections Department and drive only with a camera-equipped ignition interlock device.