Pete Hegseth Faces New Scandal as 'Explosive' Pentagon Files Hidden in Gun Safe Threaten to Bring Him Down

Pentagon personnel are traditionally expected to keep their political opinions out of the workplace, but Hegseth's controversial reign has reportedly pushed at least one veteran military officer to his breaking point.

After more than three decades of steering clear of political battles, the lifelong military man said President Donald Trump's decision to put Hegseth in charge changed everything.

Despite being a registered Republican, the officer is now openly rooting for Democrats to seize control of Congress and gain the subpoena power needed to launch potentially damaging investigations into his boss.

"Democratic control can't come soon enough," he declared.

Hegseth's political enemies are also reportedly readying themselves, with New Mexico Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury demanding that impeaching the embattled war secretary rank among her party's three biggest priorities if it retakes the House.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is eyeing the Speaker's gavel in January, has made no secret of his plans to send Hegseth packing.

"One of the first things we're going to do in the majority, we're going to run Pete Hegseth out of town," Jeffries vowed to Pennsylvania voters last month.