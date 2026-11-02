Pete Hegseth Faces New Scandal as 'Explosive' Pentagon Files Hidden in Gun Safe Threaten to Bring Him Down
Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Disgruntled Pentagon insiders have reportedly been secretly compiling a bombshell dossier packed with "explosive" evidence they hope will take down their boss, Pete Hegseth, especially if Democrats seize power in the November midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One of the whistleblowers is reportedly sitting on a secret stash of potentially explosive evidence locked away in his home's gun safe, boasting that he's ready to unleash the damning "receipts" he hopes will bring Hegseth down.
'We're Ready With the Receipts'
One veteran Army officer is reportedly sitting on a potential treasure trove of career-ending dirt about his boss, stashed away in an unlikely hiding place: his daughter's old high school Trapper Keeper. The binder, packed with potentially damning documents, is locked behind two layers of security inside a gun safe in his basement, waiting for the day its contents could be released.
"We're ready with the receipts," the officer declared to the Daily Mail.
A second pleaded to the outlet, "We're sticking our necks out. You gotta protect us," as both spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Pete Hegseth's Influential Wife Under Fire
All of the whistleblowers spoke on the condition of anonymity, fearing that exposing their identities could cost them their careers, jeopardize their military pensions, and derail their efforts to build a potentially devastating case against Hegseth from within his own ranks.
The publication claimed they have been in "close contact" with a core network of "military and civilian Pentagon insiders" desperate to see Hegseth ousted, claiming he runs the Department of War "like a personal fiefdom."
One of the insiders' biggest gripes is Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, a former Fox News producer, who has reportedly earned the nickname "Yoko Ono" within the Pentagon's walls for her perceived influence over her powerful husband.
'This Guy Has No Clue What He's Doing'
Tensions inside the Pentagon reportedly reached a boiling point in 2025, when fed-up military brass and civilian employees began passing around a scathing letter taking aim at Hegseth's leadership and laying bare their frustrations with the defense secretary.
One insider told the Daily Mail the mission was simple: "Let the American public know this guy has no clue what he's doing."
But Hegseth's team wasted no time hitting back, with top Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell brushing aside the allegations as "palace intrigue" and "sensationalized mainstream media gossip" that Americans "don't care about."
"They care about action," Parnell shot back in a statement at the time.
Democrat Leaders Already Eyeing Pete Hegseth's Outster
Pentagon personnel are traditionally expected to keep their political opinions out of the workplace, but Hegseth's controversial reign has reportedly pushed at least one veteran military officer to his breaking point.
After more than three decades of steering clear of political battles, the lifelong military man said President Donald Trump's decision to put Hegseth in charge changed everything.
Despite being a registered Republican, the officer is now openly rooting for Democrats to seize control of Congress and gain the subpoena power needed to launch potentially damaging investigations into his boss.
"Democratic control can't come soon enough," he declared.
Hegseth's political enemies are also reportedly readying themselves, with New Mexico Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury demanding that impeaching the embattled war secretary rank among her party's three biggest priorities if it retakes the House.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is eyeing the Speaker's gavel in January, has made no secret of his plans to send Hegseth packing.
"One of the first things we're going to do in the majority, we're going to run Pete Hegseth out of town," Jeffries vowed to Pennsylvania voters last month.