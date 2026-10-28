Pete Hegseth's Troop Vote Order Could Backfire, Retired Navy Captain Claims — as Defense Sec. Doesn't 'Respect' the Military
Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered military commanders to hold a one-day "stand down" so service members can vote in the November 3 midterm elections, RadarOnline can report.
However, Retired Navy Capt. Donald Inbody, author of The Soldier Vote, estimated that the full process of receiving and returning a ballot can take approximately three weeks.
'We're Not Telling You Who to Vote For'
In a video message posted to social media on October 2, Hegseth told troops at the Pentagon, "We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so. It's then up to you to exercise your right as an American to choose your elected leaders."
His memo instructed commanders to ensure voting assistance remained strictly nonpartisan. A memo dated October 1 authorized a one-day stand-down every October in an election year beginning in 2026.
Hegseth wrote that "all voting assistance activities must remain strictly nonpartisan." He explained the purpose in the video, "We're doing this because in the past, voting, for our men and women in uniform, has been time-consuming and complex."
A stand-down is a military term for pausing regular operations so personnel can rest or go off duty. Military-wide stand-downs are rare.
Former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin drew attention for ordering one in 2021 to address right-wing extremism in the ranks.
Timing Problems for Absentee Ballots
Federal law required states to send requested ballots to military and overseas voters by September 19.
Service members who only request ballots during the October stand-down may have too little time to receive, complete, and return them.
He continued, "The absentee ballot will probably get to them within a week. Then they need to fill the ballot out and get it back, and assume that maybe it takes two weeks for it to get back. So there, you’ve eaten up three weeks of your 45 days."
Pete Hegseth Does Not 'Respect' Military?
Only 43 percent of active-duty service members voted in 2024, compared with 65 percent of the overall U.S. citizen population. More than 60 percent of the military is under 30, an age group that traditionally participates at lower rates.
Military voters are not a monolithic bloc.
Meanwhile, Army veteran and Columbia University professor Jason Dempsey told a publication that race and gender influence service members’ preferences more than military service itself.
While senior officers have historically leaned Republican, nearly 20 percent of the force is Black, and Black service members have been more likely to vote Democratic.
"Would he do this if he thought that it was just about soldiers getting to vote and if he didn’t have some idea of which way they might go?" Dempsey asked. "He's just not somebody who respects the normal processes and the independence of the military."
Questions About Motives and Possible Backfire
Some experts and service members point to discontent over extended Middle East deployments, National Guard deployments to U.S. cities, and concerns about leadership.
A March survey by Blue Star Families found that 81 percent of roughly 200 military families reported increased stress related to the Middle East conflict.
Inbody said troops remain committed to their duties but increasingly question whether their leaders know what they are doing.
Rather than simply boosting Republican turnout, the stand-down could bring more dissatisfied military voters to the polls, including those whose views do not align with the administration.