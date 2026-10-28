Pete Hegseth's Troop Vote Order Could Backfire, Retired Navy Captain Claims — as Defense Sec. Doesn't 'Respect' the Military

In a video message posted to social media on October 2, Hegseth told troops at the Pentagon, "We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so. It's then up to you to exercise your right as an American to choose your elected leaders."

His memo instructed commanders to ensure voting assistance remained strictly nonpartisan. A memo dated October 1 authorized a one-day stand-down every October in an election year beginning in 2026.

Hegseth wrote that "all voting assistance activities must remain strictly nonpartisan." He explained the purpose in the video, "We're doing this because in the past, voting, for our men and women in uniform, has been time-consuming and complex."

A stand-down is a military term for pausing regular operations so personnel can rest or go off duty. Military-wide stand-downs are rare.

Former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin drew attention for ordering one in 2021 to address right-wing extremism in the ranks.